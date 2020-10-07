TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today that it will be restructuring the Sun Life Excel India Fund (the "Fund"). These changes will commence immediately and be completed on or about December 31, 2020.

Presently, and as set out in the Fund's Simplified Prospectus, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through a three-tiered fund structure. The Fund invests in units of the India Excel (Mauritius) Fund (the "Mauritius Trust"), which then invests in units of the India Excel (Offshore) Fund (the "Indian Trust"). The Indian Trust invests directly in Indian equity securities.

The Indian Trust must be wound up to comply with changes to Indian regulations and guidance provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. After considering the best interests of the Fund and the Fund's investors, SLGI Asset Management has decided to wind up the Mauritius Trust in addition to winding up the Indian Trust. Following the restructuring, the Fund will invest directly in Indian equity securities.

Distribution to be paid

As part of the restructuring, a special distribution will be paid on October 8, 2020 to unitholders of record of the Fund as of today (October 7, 2020). The amount of this distribution is an estimate of the capital gains and foreign income that will be realized by the Fund once the restructuring is complete. The dollar amount of the distribution per unit to be paid for each series of the Fund is shown below.

Series $ Distribution

per Unit A $19.352413 F $8.216619 DB $2.749562 IS $3.231318 O $5.545951

The Fund may be required to make an additional distribution as of December 15, 2020, if further capital gains or foreign income are earned by the Fund in excess of the special distribution.

If the special distribution (determined based on estimates) exceeds the actual capital gains and foreign income earned by the Fund as of December 15, 2020, the difference will be characterized as a return of capital for investors.

In December, SLGI Asset Management will provide additional guidance on the Fund's final distribution amount for the year, including any additional distribution estimates.

Subject to market fluctuations and the completion of the wind up process for the Mauritius Trust and the Indian Trust, the restructuring is expected to generate a capital loss within the Fund in 2021 that is equal to a portion of the foreign income distributed to investors on October 8, 2020. This capital loss can be used by the Fund to reduce the amount of capital gains that are required to be distributed to investors in 2021 and thereafter.

Those who hold units of the Fund in a registered plan (RRSP, RRIF, RESP or TFSA) are generally not subject to, nor is their registered plan subject to, tax on distributions paid by the Fund on those units. Those who hold units of the Fund in a non-registered account must include in their income, for tax purposes, the taxable portion of all distributions paid to them by the Fund on those units.

Questions regarding how these changes may affect an individual's investments should be addressed to their tax or financial advisor.

Lower management fees

SLGI Asset Management has also made the decision to reduce the annual management fees payable by the Fund on Series A, Series F, Series O and Series DB units effective November 1, 2020, as detailed in the table below.

Series Current annual

management fees Annual management fees

effective November 1, 2020 Series A 2.05% 1.85% Series F 1.05% 0.85% Series O 1.05% 0.85% Series DB 1.30% 1.10%

New Fund sub-advisor

As part of the restructuring, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. will be appointed as the sub-advisor of the Fund effective on or about October 7, 2020. This will allow the Fund to retain the current portfolio management team in India following the wind up of the Indian Trust.

