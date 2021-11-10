Sleep Country Unveils New Concept "Sleep Country Express" Retail Stores within Walmart Canada Stores To Deliver A Great Night's Sleep to More Canadians

Seven "Sleep Country Express" locations exemplify Company's strong growth strategy and innovation and promise to deliver one-of-a-kind customer experiences

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, today announced the opening of seven new "Sleep Country Express" stores in Walmart Canada licensee spaces across Ontario, spanning from Windsor to the Ottawa region. The innovative new concept stores signal the expansion of the Company's sleep ecosystem and its licensee relationship with Walmart Canada, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to broadening its customer reach and driving growth through channel innovation and strategic partnerships with the world's top brands that have exceptional customer experiences.

With the Mississauga location set to open tomorrow, the regional roll-out features two stores already in operation in Milton and Aurora, with four more stores debuting later this year in Kitchener, Windsor, Ancaster and Kanata. Each "Sleep Country Express" location has an average footprint of 500 square feet and offers cash-and-carry products and traditional mattresses delivered with the company's white glove service. A curated assortment of products, from the company's leading bed-in-a-box selection to sheets, pillows and headboards, as well as 8-9 traditional mattresses for customers to experience on-site, will be available at each location. "Sleep Country Express" will be staffed by the brand's highly trained Sleep Experts, who will bring their renowned sleep expertise to Walmart Canada customers.

"We're excited to launch our new Sleep Country Express stores within Walmart Canada stores as part of our ongoing mission to help more Canadians awaken to the power of sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, President, Sleep Country Canada. "We're continuously innovating our retail strategy with the goal to provide more customers convenient access to premier and transformative sleep brands and products that encourage healthy sleep habits and overall wellness."

"Our partnership with Sleep Country and the exclusive addition of Sleep Country Express stores within our Walmart Canada stores provides tremendous benefits to our customers seeking quality, affordable products that can transform their lives and help them live better," said Sam Hamam, Senior Director, Licensees, Walmart Canada. "This new expansion strengthens our retail offering and in-store experience reinforcing our commitment to the well-being of all Canadians."

Sleep Country Express Store locations and opening dates:

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of November 10, Sleep Country has 286 stores, 17 fulfillment centres and two storage hubs across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need. For more information about the Company visit www.sleepcountryir.ca.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

