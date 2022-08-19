Sleep Country Set to Awaken More Canadians to the Power of Sleep with new Southern Ontario location

The company continues its expansion with a new brick and mortar store in St. Thomas

ST. THOMAS, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Southern Ontario store in St. Thomas as it continues to deliver on its promise to enhance Canadian's overall health and wellbeing. Set to open on August 20 at 1025 Talbot Street, the store will bring Sleep Country's national store count to 287, reinforcing its commitment to helping communities across Canada get their best night's sleep.

Following a record breaking second quarter, the St. Thomas location will provide Southern Ontario residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and to some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for more than 28 years, Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to function both mentally and physically, and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location.

"We are delighted to expand our retail network and bring our unparalleled sleep expertise to the residents of St. Thomas," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "As a Canadian brand we are dedicated to providing a unique and powerful sleep ecosystem of products which support the overall health and wellbeing of our communities."

Sleep Country St. Thomas, ON: 1025 Talbot Street, St. Thomas, Ontario N5P 3R6

Store Hours: Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: August 20, 2022

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 287 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired "Hush", one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep.

For further information: Sandy Indig, Public Relations Manager, [email protected], 416-409-3043 or Krystianna Makowensky, North Strategic, [email protected], 647-500-0910