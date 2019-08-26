Sleep Country opens at Kingsway Mall, marking its 275th store and expanding its shopping mall footprint

EDMONTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company" (TSX:ZZZ)), Canada's leading sleep retailer, is proud to announce their newest location within Kingsway Mall in Edmonton. With the addition of this new store, Sleep Country can be conveniently found within 11 shopping malls across the country.

Located minutes from downtown Edmonton, Kingsway Mall has been recognized for its vast selection of brands and superior customer experience. Sleep Country will be the newest addition to the mall's dynamic retail mix. With the opening of this new store, Sleep Country has 275 locations in Canada.

"We take pride in being a one-stop shop and combining customer convenience with innovative sleep solutions and expertise, so opening a store at Kingsway Mall was the perfect fit," said Stewart Schaefer, President of Dormez-vous and Chief Business Development Officer at Sleep Country and Dormez-vous. "We are continually growing so that we can serve as many Canadians as possible, providing access to our knowledgeable and passionate Sleep Experts who will help create a personalized sleep solution to match you to your best night's sleep."

To celebrate the grand opening, the new location will be providing customers with a bonus card of $50 off purchases of $100 or more until September 8, 2019.

Timed with Sleep Country's monumental 25th Birthday, the new Edmonton store at Kingsway Mall is located at 1 Kingsway NW, Unit 771 on the second floor, next to Marshalls and Homesense. To learn more about the company, its products or to find your nearest store, please visit sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country:

Sleep Country is Canada's leading sleep retailer. Sleep Country is the only specialty mattress retailer with a national footprint in Canada. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners: Dormez-vous, the largest retailer of mattresses in Quebec; Sleep Country Canada, the largest mattress retailer in the rest of Canada; and Endy, Canada's leading online mattress brand with the most Canadian 5-star reviews. As of August 24th, 2019, Sleep Country has 275 stores and 16 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.



For more information about the company visit sleepcountry.ca and on Facebook at facebook.com/SleepCountryCan.

