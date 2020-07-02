Sleep Country Expands with Two New Stores in the Greater Toronto Area

New locations include a standalone store at CF Shops at Don Mills and interior location at CF Markville

TORONTO, July 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), the leading specialty mattress retailer in Canada, introduces two new locations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The new Don Mills standalone store opened today at CF Shops at Don Mills at 30 Karl Fraser Rd in North York while an interior location is opening on July 9th at CF Markville in Markham. With the addition of these two new stores, Sleep Country now has 278 locations across Canada, including 12 in shopping centres nationwide.

With 25 years of experience as Canada's largest mattress retailer, Sleep Country has helped countless Canadians get their best night's sleep. Complete with an extensive assortment of innovative sleep essentials, Sleep Country's knowledgeable Sleep Experts can help match customers with products that best meet their sleep needs. Customers can expect a personalized shopping experience, where they will find everything from mattresses and bed frames to sleep accessories featuring a diverse range of pillows, sheets, duvets, weighted blankets, throws and more.

The two new locations feature Sleep Country's enhanced health and safety protocols to offer a safe shopping experience including:

Floor Decals – To provide physical distancing guidance within the stores.

Store Signage – To reinforce physical distancing measures and practices posted in windows and throughout the store.

Cleaning Stations – To provide hand sanitizer for customers and employees throughout the store.

Disposable Pillow and Mattress Protectors – Mandatory to provide a protective barrier between customers and product testing.

Frequent Disinfection – To provide hard surface cleaning and disinfection of all hard surfaces including countertops, PIN pads, work areas, common display and customer trial areas.

"With the GTA safely resuming retail operations as part of its Phase Two reopening, this is an exciting time for us to introduce our two new locations conveniently located in the growing North York and Markham residential areas," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer at Sleep Country Canada. "The majority of the build-out costs for these two new GTA stores were incurred in Quarter 1 fiscal 2020, prior to COVID-19. With the economy re-opening and the fact that we are incurring lease costs, we felt it prudent to open these stores now."

Information for the two new stores can be found below:

Don Mills: 30 Karl Fraser Road, Unit #J009, North York, ON M3C 3R6 Locator: Located at CF Shops at Don Mills Store Hours: Mon-Fri (10 am-9 pm), Sat (9:30 am-6 pm), Sun (11am-5pm) Opening Date: July 2, 2020

CF Markville: 5000 Hwy 7, unit #1255, Markham, Ontario L3R 4M9 Locator: Located inside the CF Markville shopping centre Store Hours: Mon-Fri (11 am-7 pm), Sat-Sun (11 am-6 pm) Opening Date: July 9, 2020

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of July 2, 2020, Sleep Country has 278 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

