Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) will hold a conference call on November 1, 2019 to review third quarter financial results for 2019. The results will be released after the market closes on October 31, 2019.

The details of the call are as follows:

Date: November 1, 2019 Time: 8:00am Eastern time Toll Free (North America) Dial-in Number: (888) 231-8191

International Dial-in Number: (647) 427-7450

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay until November 8, 2019 23:59 ET. To listen to the replay, please dial (416)849-0833 or (855)859-2056 and use passcode 6487095.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of October 8, 2019, Sleep Country has 275 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

For more information about the company visit sleepcountry.ca and on Facebook at facebook.com/SleepCountryCan.

For further information: Craig De Pratto, Chief Financial Officer, (289)748-0206 / investor.relations@sleepcountry.ca

