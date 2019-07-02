Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) will hold a conference call on August 9, 2019 to review second quarter financial results for 2019. The results will be released after the market closes on August 8, 2019.

The details of the call are as follows:

Date: August 9, 2019 Time: 8:00am Eastern time Toll Free (North America) Dial-in Number: (888) 231-8191 International Dial-in Number: (647) 427-7450

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay until August 16, 2019 23:59 ET. To listen to the replay, please dial (416)849-0833 or (855)859-2056 and use passcode 4798431.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading sleep retailer. Sleep Country is the only specialty mattress retailer with a national footprint in Canada. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners: Dormez-vous, the largest retailer of mattresses in Quebec; Sleep Country Canada, the largest mattress retailer in the rest of Canada; and Endy, Canada's leading online mattress brand with the most Canadian 5-star reviews. As of July 2, 2019, Sleep Country has 271 stores and 16 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

For further information: David Friesema, Chief Executive Officer, (289)748-0206 / dave.friesema@sleepcountry.ca