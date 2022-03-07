Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Announces Acceptance by TSX of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"). Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to a maximum of 1,673,920 common shares ("Shares") of the Company, being approximately 5.31% of its public float of 31,552,506 Shares as of February 28, 2022. Purchases may commence through the TSX on March 9, 2022 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and March 8, 2023. The Company may purchase up to a daily maximum of 21,173 Shares (representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Shares on the TSX for the six months prior to February 28, 2022, being 84,695 Shares), except where such purchases are made in accordance with the "block purchase" exception under applicable TSX rules and policies.

The Shares may be purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems. The board of directors of Sleep Country has concluded that the market price of Sleep Country's Shares may not, from time to time, reflect the inherent value of the Company and purchases of Shares pursuant to the bid may represent an appropriate and desirable use of funds that allows the Company to return excess cash to shareholders, while still having sufficient cash available to fund all of its growth capital expenditure requirements.

The Company did not purchase any Shares under its previous normal course issuer bid which commenced on March 9, 2021, pursuant to which it sought and obtained approval of the TSX to purchase 928,333 Shares. Sleep Country's previous normal course issuer bid expires on March 8, 2022. As of February 28, 2022, the Company had 36,913,987 issued and outstanding Shares.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel and direct-to-consumer specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired Hush Blankets Inc., one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. As of March 7, 2022, Sleep Country has 286 stores and 20 warehouses across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The Company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need

