Sleep Country Canada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2022 were elected as directors of Sleep Country at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company held on May 6, 2022.

By way of a vote by ballot, the directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders following the Meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed or their position is vacated.

The votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Christine Magee 29,148,710 2,440,356 31,589,066 92.27% 7.73% Stewart Schaefer 31,457,636 131,430 31,589,066 99.58% 0.42% John Cassaday 30,813,413 775,653 31,589,066 97.54% 2.46% Mandeep Chawla 30,736,906 852,160 31,589,066 97.30% 2.70% Zabeen Hirji 30,750,257 838,809 31,589,066 97.34% 2.66% Andrew Moor 30,653,039 936,027 31,589,066 97.40% 2.96% Stacey Mowbray 29,507,742 2,081,324 31,589,066 93.41% 6.59% David Shaw 30,760,724 828,342 31,589,066 97.38% 2.62%

The formal Report on Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 286 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and Hush Blankets Inc., one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about the Company visit www.sleepcountryir.ca.

