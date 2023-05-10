Sleep Country Canada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2023 were elected as directors of Sleep Country at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company held on May 10, 2023.

By way of a vote by ballot, the directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders following the Meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed or their position is vacated.

The votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Christine Magee 25,724,111 2,686,527 28,410,638 90.54 % 9.46 % Stewart Schaefer 28,231,130 179,508 28,410,638 99.37 % 0.63 % John Cassaday 27,413,914 996,724 28,410,638 96.49 % 3.51 % Mandeep Chawla 26,580,450 1,830,188 28,410,638 93.56 % 6.44 % Zabeen Hirji 27,314,530 1,096,108 28,410,638 96.14 % 3.86 % Andrew Moor 26,639,743 1,770,895 28,410,638 93.77 % 6.23 % Stacey Mowbray 26,220,930 2,189,708 28,410,638 92.29 % 7.71 % David Shaw 27,406,325 1,004,313 28,410,638 96.47 % 3.53 %

The formal Report on Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, Endy, Silk & Snow, and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 290 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca.

