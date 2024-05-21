Company continues its strategic retail rollout with new Scarborough Town Centre location

SCARBOROUGH, ON, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce its new store opening in Toronto's Scarborough neighbourhood. Recently opened on May 11, the new store will bring Sleep Country's national store count to 304 locations, reinforcing its commitment to helping Canadians get a better night's sleep.

Strategically situated inside east GTA's shopping destination, the new store in the Scarborough Town Centre mall will seamlessly connect more Canadians to the transformative benefits of quality sleep. The mall is located in close proximity to the Brimley Road exit along Highway 401, Scarborough Centre Station on the TTC and Scarborough GO Station, offering better sleep accessibility to residents across the GTA.

As leaders in sleep for nearly 30 years, Sleep Country's new location will also provide Torontonians with access to a team of Sleep Experts who will connect consumers with the perfect product to elevate their sleep. Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to mental and physical wellbeing, and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience. The new location will offer an expanded accessories section, a wide selection of high-quality and innovative mattresses, and a new digital component which will allow customers to shop Sleep Country's entire assortment online.

"We are proud to continue growing our presence in Ontario, and the new Scarborough Town Centre location is well positioned to connect more residents of the Greater Toronto Area to the power of sleep," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Sleep Country. "With the expansion of our retail footprint, Sleep Country remains steadfast in our commitment in meeting the personalized sleep needs of our valued customers across Canada."

Sleep Country Scarborough: 300 Borough Drive, Scarborough, Ontario, M1P 4P5 Store Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10am – 9pm

Sunday: 11am – 7pm



Opening Date: May 11, 2024



For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, the rest, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 304 corporate-owned stores and 19 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit ir.sleepcountry.ca.

