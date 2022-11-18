Sleep Country Awakens More Canadians to the Power of Sleep with new Vancouver Island location

Company continues strategic retail rollout with new brick and mortar store in Campbell River, British Columbia

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store on Vancouver Island in Campbell River, British Columbia, as it continues to grow its physical retail network. The new location opens November 19 at the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre, bringing Sleep Country's national store count to 289 locations.

The new Campbell River store will provide Vancouver Island residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for more than 28 years, Sleep Country knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to function both mentally and physically and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location.

As part of the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre community, the new store is situated on the Campbell River waterfront overlooking the Discovery Harbour Marina on the beautiful Discovery Passage strait. The Sleep Country location joins a collection of 40 shops, banks, restaurants, services, and other retailers.

"We're delighted to bring our unparalleled sleep expertise to Campbell River – our eighth location on Vancouver Island," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "We're committed to continuing to expand our retail footprint and provide Canadians from coast to coast with an in-store experience where they can find all of their sleep essentials and personalized solutions to improve their health and wellbeing."

Sleep Country Campbell River, BC: 1416 Island Highway, Unit 142, Campbell River, British Columbia, V9W 8C9

Hours: Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: November 19, 2022

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 289 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired "Hush", one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

