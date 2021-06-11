Sleep Country Awakens More Canadians to the Power of Sleep with new Toronto location

Company continues strategic retail rollout to foster better sleep and overall health and well-being

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, is broadening its retail network in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with a new store location in North York, Ontario. The company, which continues to deliver powerful growth across its sleep ecosystem and omni-channel offering, is expanding in the bustling Yonge and Sheppard community to serve more Torontonians ready to invest in their personal well-being. The new North York store opens on June 12th and is located at 4990 Yonge Street, bringing the Sleep Country national store count to 286 stores.

The new location debuts during a pivotal time that is seeing more Canadians embark on individual wellness journeys. Coupled with the growing housing trend of more Torontonians upsizing their homes, the company is committed to helping Canadians create a personal sleep sanctuary that will optimize their sleep.

"Canadians are placing increased importance on investments in their health and sleep wellness, which is demonstrated by our strong Q1 results and increased engagement from customers online and in-store," said Stewart Schaefer, President of Sleep Country Canada. "Sleep Country is on a mission to elevate sleep as a key pillar of health and well-being, and to showcase the true power and benefit sleep provides in unlocking Canadians' full potential. Our new location allows us to safely extend our sleep wellness offering in our largest market and help transform Canadians' lives by prioritizing sleep as a critical component to physical, mental and emotional wellbeing."

With over 27 years in business, Sleep Country's Sleep Experts provide a customized shopping experience and help Canadians find personalized wellness solutions to meet their individual sleep needs. By providing Canadians with access to some of the world's leading sleep brands, customers can confidently shop a selection of high-quality sleep products including mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, weighted blankets and more.

Sleep Country remains dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable shopping environment by ensuring enhanced health and safety protocols including mandatory use of PPE, frequent cleaning and sanitization and increased signage to reinforce physical distancing are in place. The company offers customers disposable pillow and mattress protectors to provide further comfort and safety when shopping. The new location will also follow current municipal operating guidelines, including 15 per cent capacity limits that will take effect on June 11th to ensure a secure and comfortable shopping environment.

Details for the new location include:

Sleep Country North York – Yonge & Sheppard

Address: 4990 Yonge Street, North York, ON, M2N 0A1

Store Hours: Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: June 12, 2021

Please note store hours, opening dates and capacity are subject to provincial operating guidelines. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of June 11, 2021, Sleep Country has 286 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

