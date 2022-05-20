Sleep Country Awakens More Canadians to the Power of Sleep with new Ottawa area location

Company continues strategic retail rollout with new brick and mortar store in Stittsville, Ontario

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Ottawa area store in Stittsville, Ontario as it continues to grow its physical retail network. The new location opens May 21 at 1250 Main Street, bringing Sleep Country's national store count to 287 locations.

Following a strong Q1 performance, the Stittsville store will help the people of Ottawa and surrounding communities access some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for more than 28 years, Sleep Country understands the pivotal role sleep plays in overall health and wellbeing, which is why it is committed to helping Canadians get their best night's sleep.

"Our bricks and mortar stores are more important than ever and our new Stittsville store will enable customers to discover, learn, try and purchase innovative sleep products that meet their individualized needs, with the help of our trusted Sleep Experts," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "We are proud to continue supporting Canadians on their sleep wellness journey as we work to champion sleep as a pillar of health and wellbeing."

Sleep Country continues to offer customers a safe shopping environment with the use of disposable pillow and mattress protectors for their comfort.

Sleep Country Stittsville, ON: 1250 Main Street, Stittsville, Ontario K2S 1S9

Store Hours: Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: May 21, 2022

For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple robust eCommerce platforms. The Company has 287 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada and operates under retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous" with omnichannel operations in Québec; "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer; and recently acquired "Hush", one of Canada's fastest-growing digital retailers. Sleep Country is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes new and gently used mattresses and foundations to Canadian charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep.

For more information about the Company visit www.sleepcountryir.ca .

