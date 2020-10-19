Sleep Country is the only Canadian retailer to offer Purple's flagship products and a special edition mattress to Canadians across the country

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty mattress retailer, is proud to announce its partnership with Purple Innovation, LLC (NASDAQ: PRPL), a leader in comfort and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, ranked #1 in J.D. Power 2019 Mattress Satisfaction Report.

This exclusive partnership marks Purple's first retail expansion into the Canadian market and further elevates Sleep Country's extensive product assortment of premium sleep products that utilizes innovation and technology.

Canadians will have access to four of Purple's signature mattresses online, two of which will also be available at all 280 Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous retail locations. For both online and retail locations, this includes the new "Purple® Plus Mattress", Purple's new mattress made exclusively for the Canadian market and designed in collaboration with Sleep Country's Sleep Experts.

The following products will be available for purchase November 10th online and in-store:

The Purple® Pillow

The exclusive Purple® Plus Mattress

Purple® Premier 3 Mattress

In addition, customers may purchase these products exclusively online beginning November 10th:

Purple® Hybrid 2 Mattress

Purple® Premier 4 Mattress

Since exploding onto the scene in 2015 with the Purple® Mattress, Purple has won accolades due to its innovation, unparalleled customer satisfaction and brilliant marketing campaigns. The Purple Grid™ offers patented technology with comfort that helps eliminate pressure points by being both soft and supportive – all at once. The company's bold marketing approach has leveraged entertaining marketing campaigns that have gone viral racking up more than one billion views and wildly breaking through with today's consumers.

"We are proud to be the exclusive Canadian retailer for Purple, a leader in sleep innovation that shares our vision of transforming the sleep industry through best-in-class quality sleep products," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer at Sleep Country Canada. "Purple's innovative sleep technology, exceptional digital experience and award-winning creative marketing is a winning combination that we believe will be quickly embraced by our customers. Teaming up with Purple will also further advance our strategic initiatives to become Canada's leading sleep digital retailer. With our expanded online platforms and our 280 locations, we continue to strengthen our leading position to serve Canadians any way they prefer to shop, by offering them the largest collection of the most relevant International brands, both online and in store."

Founded decades ago by two brothers, engineers Tony and Terry Pearce, Purple has a rich history of leveraging the founders' diverse backgrounds in aerospace, manufacturing and design to transform everyday cushioning products to amplify comfort and maximize usage. With more than 100 patents under their belt, the company has established a strong international reputation for innovative thinking, enduring curiosity and unparalleled products. Purple's debut into the mattress industry in 2015 was met with the same unwavering passion for comfort, durability and value, resulting in the creation of the Purple Grid™.

"As Canada's leading mattress retailer, Sleep Country is the perfect partner to physically expand our footprint internationally and help even more people around the globe achieve a better night's sleep," said Joe Megibow, CEO of Purple. "In this moment when people are looking for comfort solutions at home, we are thrilled to offer Canadians the amazing benefits of the Purple Grid™ through Sleep Country's widespread retail network."

Starting November 10th, customers can shop the Purple collection online or in-store at one of 280 convenient Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous locations nationwide.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of October 19, 2020, Sleep Country has 280 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® gel technology underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

