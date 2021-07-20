Slater Vecchio LLP files Class Action against Neutrogena, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Edgewell Personal Care, and Energizer after expert report found Benzene in Sunscreen products

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Neutrogena, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Edgewell Personal Care, and Energizer on behalf of all individuals whose used Banana Boat, Neutrogena, and Aveeno sunscreen. The plaintiff alleges that the affected sunscreen products were contaminated with Benzene.

Johnson & Johnson issued a recall of several products on Wednesday, July 15, after confirming it had found the chemical benzene in some of its sunscreen products. The recall comes in response to several US class action lawsuits, and the Canadian class action lawsuit filed by Slater Vecchio, which were filed following a report by Valisure Pharmacy that found levels of benzene that were higher than recommended in several products. Full story here: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/international-business/article-johnson-johnson-recalls-five-sunscreens-after-carcinogen-found-in-some/

Benzene is a toxic chemical which can result in negative health consequences such as an increased risk of cancer. The Canadian Cancer Society lists benzene as a risk factor in several types of cancer, including leukemia, lung cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and others. Health Canada lists benzene as a "Schedule 1 Toxic Substance", and in sufficient quantities constitutes or may constitute a danger in Canada to human life or health.

Anyone who used or may have used the affected Banana Boat and/or Neutrogena sunscreen products may be affected.

About Slater Vecchio LLP

Slater Vecchio LLP is a boutique law firm located in British Columbia. Over the past 20 years, Slater Vecchio has represented thousands of clients and has grown into one of the largest personal injury and class action firms in the province. Slater Vecchio's goal is to exceed every client's expectations, not only with the best results possible, but throughout the experience as we work together.

Class Member Contacts:

If you are a potential Class Member, we encourage you to complete the information form on the website of Slater Vecchio LLP at: https://www.slatervecchio.com/benzene-sunscreen-class-action/

SOURCE Slater Vecchio LLP

For further information: Media Contacts: Mary Vecchio, Slater Vecchio LLP, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.slatervecchio.com/

