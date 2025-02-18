SKYWORTH Announces Trademark Licensing Agreement for Philips Branded Televisions in North America

CHINO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- SKYWORTH, a global innovator in advanced display technologies announced a trademark licensing agreement (TMLA) that will allow SKYWORTH to offer Philips-branded televisions to the North American market. This strategic agreement combines SKYWORTH's technological prowess with Philips' brand name that has established a reputation for reliability and consumer trust.

SKYWORTH has rapidly emerged as a leader in the custom integration market, recognized for its innovative and stylish televisions, as well as its large screen size global leadership. Their portfolio includes the durable Clarus Outdoor™ TVs, the elegant Canvas Art™ TVs, and the award-winning Companion Portable™ Display, showcasing SKYWORTH's commitment to pushing the boundaries of display technology. This agreement allows SKYWORTH to leverage its cutting-edge advancements and offer them to a wider audience through the trusted Philips brand.

The Philips brand has a long legacy of providing high-quality, dependable products, earning a strong reputation with consumers worldwide. This partnership with SKYWORTH ensures that Philips customers will now have access to the latest advancements in television technology, delivered with the reliability and quality they expect. The Philips brand will serve as a seal of approval, assuring consumers of a premium experience powered by SKYWORTH's innovation.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone for SKYWORTH as we continue our expansion in North America," said Fangfang Li, CEO, SKYWORTH USA. "Combining SKYWORTH's innovative technology and design with Philips' trusted brand recognition allows us to offer consumers an unparalleled home entertainment experience. We are confident that this collaboration will bring exciting new choices and experiences to the North American market."

The agreement will enable consumers to access SKYWORTH's advanced technologies, through an already established distribution network. This will provide a wider reach for SKYWORTH's innovations while offering Philips customers access to cutting-edge features. The partnership will continue to offer the complete entertainment range of Philips branded TVs and focus on meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH USA is the North American division of SKYWORTH Group, a leading global electronics company established in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen. SKYWORTH's strong international reputation is based on innovation, quality, and sustainability principles. Headquartered in Chino, CA, SKYWORTH USA focuses on providing consumers with affordable, high-quality indoor and outdoor TVs and other home electronics.

