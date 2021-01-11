SKYWORTH Announces 2021 Product Lineup and Reaffirms Commitment to the US Market at CES 2021

At the "Lead the Future" event, SKYWORTH officially launched five new TV series, available in the US market in 2021. Ranging from the UC6200, a 4K UHD TV, to the XC9300 – a wallpaper-thin OLED TV with Dolby Vision® HDR imaging, Dolby Atmos® immersive audio, and its proprietary Chameleon Extreme technology. SKYWORTH also shared details about its technology partners, highlighted its leading position among smart home brands as consumers invest in televisions and smart technology. It also shared its vision for bringing premium design, advanced picture quality, and connectivity to customers in the North American market.

Tony Wang, Chief Executive and President of SKYWORTH TV said, "As a leader in the TV and smart home industry, SKYWORTH is bringing its top-notch products to the US market. Our global R&D and innovation teams have helped us deliver LCD and OLED TVs that leverage the best display, sound, and picture technology on the market. We look forward to bringing that excellent and differentiated entertainment experience to our customers in North America. The flagship series' that we are launching today will meet the demands of consumers who are investing in their homes and turning towards quality, affordable TV models."

SKYWORTH's 2021 Product Lineup: Lead the Future

As the first Chinese manufacturer of OLED basic modules (OBM) and a globally leading TV brand, SKYWORTH has continued its history of quality products and industry-defining technology in its 2021 flagship series. The five upcoming series, the TC6200, UC6200, UC7500, UC8500, and XC9300, offer a superior design and viewing experience powered by the Android TV OS. This smart platform turns the TV into the central hub of a connected home.

Android TV makes it easier to get more from your TV. Choose from 700,000+ movies and shows from across streaming services. Ask Google to control your TV, get recommendations of what to watch, dim the lights, and more with your voice. Cast photos, videos, and music from smart devices to your TV with Chromecast built in. The design of all the upcoming series is elegant and modern. The UC6200 features an ultra-slim half-inch bezel for a minimalist and practical design. While the UC7500, UC8500, and XC9300 feature the new bezel-less Boundless Vision design and slim depth screen that creates an edge-to-edge, virtually floating image that seamlessly blends into the wall.

SKYWORTH has advanced the partnership with LG and its proprietary panel technologies to create an image with high contrast and clarity. The UC7500 series and up also feature 10-bit color, which allows for more than 1 billion shades of color to be displayed. Meanwhile, the UC8500 features a 120HZ refresh rate and VRR – ideal for gamers who play fast-moving games, allowing them to play uninterrupted and gain a competitive advantage. SKYWORTH's premium OLED series, the XC9300, incorporates all the advanced features and has the best technology for color contrast and unparalleled cinematic picture quality.

The upcoming SKYWORTH TVs smart experience is power by the latest Android TV OS. All UHD models feature two-way Bluetooth 5.0 technology for uninterrupted remote control and interaction with other BT devices.

With the UC6200, UC7500, UC8500, and XC9300 featuring a wide viewing angle, expert image, and design, especially with the UC8500 and XC9300 supporting both Dolby Vision ultra-vivid picture and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, Far Field, and more, the upcoming series' offer a world-class entertainment experience in the comfort of your home.

"SKYWORTH has been a long-term partner with Dolby and a pioneer in adopting Dolby's latest innovations, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos," said Taeho Oh, Vice President, Imaging Business, Dolby Laboratories. "We look forward to continuing to innovate with SKYWORTH to bring spectacular Dolby experiences to more SKYWORTH customers."

Pricing and availability for all series will be announced at a later date.

20 years of overseas expansion: SKYWORTH's US Strategy

The launch of the upcoming series products at CES 2021 marks a pivotal moment in SKYWORTH's established history since 1988 of creating quality products and innovative technology for consumers. The consistency of premium products and forward-looking technology has allowed the company to establish itself as one of the top five prime TV manufacturers globally. SKYWORTH has a 20-year history of overseas presence, starting from its early days as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Now present in multiple international markets, including Germany and Southeast Asia, SKYWORTH is leveraging its demonstrated success on the international stage to reaffirm its commitment to the North American market and bring its upcoming line of high-end products to US consumers.

"We've been very methodical about our entrance into the US market. Our mission is to give consumers the best product, technology, and value at a high level of performance," said John Homlish, SKYWORTH's North America SVP of Sales & Marketing. "SKYWORTH's focus is on continuing to lead the future with premium products and continuous technological innovation, as we continue to evolve in this market and work with our retail and distribution partners to reach consumers where they are."

Leo Tang, Chief Brand Officer of SKYWORTH TV, added, "We have built inroads into multiple new markets and grown our international presence by creating and delivering premium products and innovative technology to our customers. We are proud to have reached several customers internationally and look forward to continuing to deliver the premium products our customers have come to expect, setting the industry standard through defining the TVs of tomorrow."

Proprietary Technology: Chameleon Extreme

SKYWORTH's advanced proprietary technology supports the new products SKYWORTH is launching for 2021. SKYWORTH's Chameleon Extreme technology elevates the picture experience and quality on SKYWORTH's OLED screens, creating real-time adjustments to color, tone, and image to optimize viewing and show the most realistic picture.

For attendees at CES 2021, SKYWORTH will display these new products on their web page and virtual booth. SKYWORTH invites all CES attendees to "Lead the Future" together.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED (HKG: 00751) is a leading supplier of uniquely advanced and affordable technology solutions. It is valued at more than US$ 19 billion and employs over 40,000 people worldwide (Mar. 1, 2019). Headquartered in Shenzhen, China's "Silicon Valley," SKYWORTH offers consumer electronics, display devices, digital set-top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines, cell phones, and LED lighting. Founded in 1988, it is now one of the Top Five Color TV brands globally and a top brand in the Chinese display industry market. It is also a Top Three global provider of the Android TV platform.

