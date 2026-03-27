MONTRÉAL, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce that YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport achieved strong results in the 2026 Skytrax World Airport Awards. After winning top honours in 2021, 2023 and 2025, the airport community's employees this time took second place in the "Best Airport Staff Service in North America" category.

"The year 2025 marked the beginning of a significant transformation of our airport, with numerous projects aimed at shaping the airport of tomorrow," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM. "In this sometimes challenging context for passengers, I am particularly proud that the remarkable work of our airport community members has been recognized. We are privileged to have a dedicated and passionate community that has enabled YUL to excel for years by providing exceptional hospitality and prioritizing the traveller experience. I would like to express my deep gratitude to the 13,000 employees who assist and serve passengers from here and abroad every day. Through their dedication and smiles, they are contributing to the reputation of our international airport and city."

According to Skytrax, this latest award reflects passengers' high regard for YUL's customer service teams, who stand out for their professionalism, courtesy, and comprehensive approach, both within the terminal and through increasingly extensive digital assistance services.

For several years now, YUL has remained in the top 10 of the overall "Best Airports in North America" category. Notably, only two other Canadian airports are included in this category. YUL climbed five spots compared to last year and ranked 46th on the overall list of the top 100 international airports, as determined by votes from travellers worldwide.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are considered a benchmark of quality within the global airport industry. The awards are given out as part of the world's largest annual airport customer satisfaction survey, which is conducted among more than 565 airports and millions of travellers worldwide. The survey evaluates the user experience in all areas of airport services and facilities, including arrival, check-in, retail offerings, security, and departure at the boarding gate. The survey period ran from August 2025 to February 2026. The survey and awards are conducted independently of any control or contribution by the airports.

Skytrax is also recognized for its World Airport Star Rating program, which evaluates airports worldwide based on audits conducted by surveyors and a committee of independent experts. Since 2019, YUL has been certified as a 4-star airport, placing it among the ranks of other major airports worldwide. This prestigious international recognition was renewed at the end of 2024.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation, and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]