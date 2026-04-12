ADM and Air Transat are partnering to offer families of children with autism spectrum disorder or functional limitations the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the airport process and the experience on board an aircraft

MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The 12th annual Premium Kids event at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, organized by ADM Aéroports de Montréal in partnership with Air Transat, took place in a joyful atmosphere filled with hearty laughter and beaming smiles. This unique day allows children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or functional limitations and their families to familiarize themselves with the airport process and the experience on board an aircraft to ease their apprehension about travelling.

Participants in the 12th edition of “Enfants en première” at YUL Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)

This year, nearly 200 people participated in the typical airport process, from arrival to security screening, boarding, and the announcement of safety procedures on board the aircraft.

"ADM is proud to have once again played host to Premium Kids, an event that aligns with our commitment to making the airport experience more inclusive and accessible," said Jérôme Conraud, ADM's Vice President Strategy, Planning, and Sustainability. "The children, accompanied by their parents, experienced a realistic introduction to the airport environment in a welcoming setting, which gave them hope that one day they will be able to fly as a family. This activity is very important to ADM, and I would like to thank all the volunteers and partners who made the day such a success."

"Initiatives such as Premium Kids, supported by the commitment of our employees and long-standing partners like ADM, play an essential role in easing these families' apprehensions and guiding them toward a more serene travel experience. As part of our accessibility approach and our commitment to continuous improvement, we have identified critical moments in the travel experience of individuals with functional limitations, one of which is the airport process. This highlights just how important events like Premium Kids are. Air Transat is honoured to support this meaningful initiative year after year," added Andréan Gagné, Senior Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility at Transat.

In addition to Air Transat, which has been involved since the first edition, several other partners ensure the smooth running of the event: Autisme Montréal; the Giant Steps; Transport Canada; the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA); the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA); GardaWorld; Sûreté du Québec; HMSHost; and the Montréal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel.

Presented as part of Autism Awareness Month, this initiative is inspired by a similar program, Wings for Autism, launched in 2011 by the Charles River Center in collaboration with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Boston-Logan International Airport). ADM became the first airport authority in Canada to implement such a program at YUL in 2013.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source : ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs, 514 394-7304, [email protected]; Transat, Alex-Anne Carrier, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected]