MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal used its participation in the International Aerospace Innovation Forum, organized by Aéro Montréal, to announce several major developments confirming the rapid growth and vitality of YMX Innovation, its technology campus located at YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel. Through these announcements, ADM reaffirmed its commitment to stimulating innovation and establishing Québec and Canada as leaders in tomorrow's aerospace industry.

A strong and diverse ecosystem

One year after launching under the leadership of Espace Aéro, YMX Innovation has become a strategic hub within Québec's Aerospace Innovation Zone and welcomed its first global leaders. The seven strategic programs identified by ADM, ranging from robotics to advanced air mobility and sustainable energy, are already fully operational:

Airbus is partnering with YMX Innovation to establish Protospace, an exclusive facility dedicated to experimentation, productivity, and training. In collaboration with Exo-Drone, Airbus is also launching a project for automated drone surveillance of its Mirabel site, demonstrating the convergence of innovation, operational efficiency, and safety.

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) is launching its advanced air mobility initiatives in Mirabel through the Drone Innovation Centre. In addition to advancing research, development, and commercialization for Canada's defence sectors, the centre will provide a unique environment for industry to validate new drone technologies.

The national H2CanFly consortium has chosen YMX Innovation to establish a new, state-of-the-art centre called "ARCTIC" to conduct research on using hydrogen as a clean propulsion technology, a key pillar of aviation decarbonization.

Volatus will establish a drone assembly plant at YMX. This facility will strengthen the site's position as a leading platform for autonomous systems and dual-use technologies.

WatchOut, a Franco-Swiss company that specializes in AI-driven autonomous machining cells, has finished setting up its facility and is installing its first equipment. Its high-performance technology will enrich the YMX Innovation ecosystem.

ADM will also welcome mechanical engineering students from Cégep de Saint-Jérôme to YMX Innovation. Along with the SDG network, a program of strategic chairs in advanced air mobility that unites all of Québec's universities, this partnership establishes the site as an environment conducive to experimentation, training, and developing cutting-edge expertise.

"Thanks to these new partnerships and the remarkable momentum of the past year, YMX Innovation is solidifying its role as a catalyst for Québec's aerospace industry. ADM is committed to creating the right conditions so that every player in the ecosystem can innovate, grow, and thrive. Together, we are shaping the aerospace industry of tomorrow and positioning ourselves to reach even greater heights," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

"Airbus is pleased to announce its future installation of a new innovation space within YMX Innovation, expanding our deep-rooted local partnership in collaboration with ADM. These high-velocity Airbus incubator facilities are designed to serve a singular mission: to provide engineers the autonomy to develop disruptive concepts, build, and test in real-time, thereby shortening innovation cycles. As an already-strategic partner of ADM, this co-location in Mirabel strengthens our existing operational presence with already more than 4,600 employees, securing the necessary infrastructure to support the continued production ramp-up of the A220, support development activities and sustainability research", said Vincent Courtois, Head of A220 Manufacturing Engineering.

"This Airbus innovation space embodies industrial agility, moving projects from initial concept to physical demonstrator with remarkable speed, and critically, serves as a vital risk-management tool. Our future ambition is for the Mirabel Innovation and prototype space to become a key area of Canada's innovation strategy, acting as a bridge to the global tech community, sustainability research, and competence development for the aerospace industry as a whole."

"These numerous new projects and partnerships in Mirabel, one of Espace Aéro's three hubs, demonstrate that our innovation zone is already bearing fruit. This is precisely the kind of collaboration that the various partners in the ecosystem hoped to foster by participating in the creation of Espace Aéro. By bringing together so many stakeholders around shared innovation infrastructure, we are propelling Québec's aerospace sector forward and strengthening its position as a global leader in our industry," said Pascal Désilets, Executive Director of Espace Aéro.

"These partnerships announced today by ADM once again demonstrate what sets Québec's aerospace industry apart and allows us to succeed on the global stage: our ecosystem's ability to collaborate and drive innovation and growth. These alliances perfectly illustrate the collaborative environment that Aéro Montréal and the entire industry are building through events such as the International Aerospace Innovation Forum and confirm the relevance of the Espace Aéro innovation zone," added Mélanie Lussier, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal.

"The City of Mirabel is pleased to see the sustained growth of YMX Innovation and welcomes these new strategic partnerships, which further strengthen our position as a leading hub for aerospace innovation. These investments reflect Mirabel's strong appeal and the vitality of its ecosystem, where businesses, institutions, and talent come together to build the future. We are proud to contribute to this momentum, which generates tangible benefits for our community and enhances the international profile of Mirabel, Québec, and Canada", said Roxanne Therrien, Mirabel mayor.





About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]