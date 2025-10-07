Skyservice™ Receives FAA and ANAC Approval for Gogo Galileo HDX Installations on Challenger and Gulfstream Aircraft

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice") today announced it has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Brazilian National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna on Bombardier Challenger CL604, CL605, CL650 and the Gulfstream G280.

"With FAA, ANAC and TCCA STCs secured, Skyservice is uniquely positioned to service operators in United States, Canada and Brazil", said Benjamin Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyservice. "Our team's deep technical expertise and forward-thinking approach make us the go-to partner for installing the Gogo Galileo HDX system. This isn't just about faster internet-- it's about revolutionizing the passenger experience, unlocking real-time operational efficiencies and future-proofing aircraft with cutting-edge technology that protects long-term asset value. We're proud to help our clients stay ahead of what's next in aviation."

This recent set of approvals enable aircraft owners and operators across North America and Latin America to upgrade to the Gogo Galileo HDX system, enabling global, high-speed aircraft Wi-Fi for both passengers and crew. The in-flight system offers next-generation connectivity, supporting video conferencing, real-time data sharing and premium in-flight entertainment worldwide.

Skyservice is now scheduling Gogo Galileo HDX upgrade installations for business jet owners and operators seeking to modernize their in-flight Wi-Fi. Skyservice recommends booking early and aligning upgrade appointments with your next major inspection, helping to minimize aircraft downtime and bundle savings.

About Skyservice™ MRO

As a comprehensive global shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence and transparent on-time project delivery. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization of TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS. Services include scheduled maintenance, avionics and upgrades, AOG services, aircraft parts & supplies, aircraft teardown and recycling, non-destructive testing (NDT), Pre-Purchase Inspections (PPI) and an assortment of STCs on leading OEM brand aircraft.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed-base operator facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams combine, to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit https://www.skyservice.com/.

