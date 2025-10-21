Skyservice Opens New FBO and Hangar Facility at Napa County Airport

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), a North American leader in business aviation, today announced the completion and opening of its new 60,000-square-foot fixed-base operator (FBO) and hangar complex at Napa County Airport (APC). Situated on a 15-acre parcel and completed within just one year of breaking ground, the facility represents a significant milestone in the airport's modernization and the expansion of premium aviation services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Skyservice Napa unveils its new 60,000-square-foot FBO and hangar complex at Napa County Airport (KAPC), offering guests a refined private lounge, bespoke concierge services, and complimentary refreshments. (CNW Group/Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON)

"The opening of our Napa facility reflects Skyservice's deep commitment to the local community and to the future of business aviation in the region," said Benjamin Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyservice. "As part of our award-winning network of best-in-class FBOs, Napa delivers the elevated standard of service excellence our clients expect at every Skyservice location. We're honoured to support the growth and modernization of Napa County Airport and contribute to the region's continued economic development."

"This opening marks a transformative step in our vision to redevelop and modernize the Napa County Airport," said Anne Cottrell, Chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors. "Skyservice's new facility greatly enhances the airport's ground infrastructure and customer service with the latest terminal and hangar technology. We're proud to welcome Skyservice's leadership and investment and are excited for the improvement it brings to our airport and economy."

Designed to embody the refined character of Napa Valley, Skyservice's Napa FBO offers a quiet luxury experience tailored to the expectations of discerning travellers. Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully appointed private lounge, bespoke concierge services and, when completed, a rooftop restaurant with open-air patio seating overlooking the ramp and runway--seamlessly blending aviation excellence with the region's renowned hospitality and culture. Every detail has been curated to deliver comfort, privacy and sophistication, making the facility a natural extension of Napa's wine country lifestyle.

To mark the occasion, Skyservice will host an open house event in January, welcoming community members, clients, tenants and local officials to tour the new facility and celebrate its launch.

With this state-of-the-art facility now operational, Skyservice continues to expand its U.S. footprint, offering tailored aviation solutions and reinforcing its commitment to innovation, safety and service excellence.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our network of fixed-base operations, aircraft management services, charter, aircraft sales & acquisition, and skilled aircraft maintenance teams combine to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com.

