Skyservice Business Aviation Builds Gogo AVANCE Center of Excellence

Bombardier Challenger 300 series aircraft receive priority bookings

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), a North American leader in business aviation, will designate capacity at its Calgary, Toronto and Montreal locations for Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE installations, enhancing the inflight experience and connectivity for flight crew and passengers.

Skyservice, a Gogo-authorized dealer in Canada, has established a program to create a center of excellence in which customers operating a legacy air-to-ground (ATG) system (including ATG 1000, 2000, 4000 and 5000) can reserve a priority booking for installation of AVANCE ahead of Gogo's anticipated early 2026 network migration to newer long-term evolution (LTE) technology.

"Timing is essential for aircraft owners to upgrade their Gogo systems before the network cutover date and Skyservice is prepared with dedicated slots and skilled crew to perform expert installations with minimum downtime," said Benjamin Murray, President and CEO of Skyservice. "Our ultimate goal is to extend the long-term value of customers' aircraft, maintain safe operations and improve the operating experience for pilot, crew and passengers alike."

Aircraft owners who do not upgrade to an AVANCE system will lose their Gogo inflight connectivity upon completion of the network migration. Those who do upgrade from a legacy system to AVANCE will see an immediate improvement in connectivity performance with an additional boost when the network transition to LTE is complete.

"Skyservice has been a valued Gogo partner since 2013," said David Salvador, vice president of aftermarket sales for Gogo. "Having completed 20 system installations, Skyservice's expertise will help guide customers through our anticipated migration to newer technology."

Having received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) approval from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for the Gogo 5G system on Bombardier Challenger 300 series aircraft, Challenger 300 business owners who elect to install a Gogo AVANCE L5 today can also install the full Gogo 5G provisional kit.

Customers who upgrade to AVANCE from a legacy ATG system can take advantage of Gogo rebates ranging from $25,000 to $50,000. For the utmost convenience when upgrading to a Gogo AVANCE system, connect with Skyservice at www.skyservice.com.

About Skyservice MRO

As a global one-stop shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence and on-time project delivery without hidden costs. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization of TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS. Services include scheduled maintenance, avionics, and upgrades, AOG services, Aircraft Parts & Supplies, NDT, and an assortment of STCs on leading OEM brand aircraft.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating over 38 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry, with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales, and acquisitions teams combine to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. At Skyservice, we aim higher and reach further to best serve our clients. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of September 30, 2023, Gogo reported 7,150 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 3,784 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system and 4,395 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com.

For further information: Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Skyservice Business Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, Email: [email protected]