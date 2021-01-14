Skylight Health Virtually Opens The Market

Skylight Health Group is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multidisciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 150,000 patients, the Company's operations servicing 15 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions. For more information visit: www.skylighthealthgroup.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jackie Kelly, [email protected], 416-301-2949