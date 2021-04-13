Skyhawk Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Elliot Ehrich MD as President and Graeme Smith PhD as SVP NonClinical Development

Elliot Ehrich MD brings 25+ years R&D and clinical development leadership experience to the company; Graeme Smith PhD DABT brings 15+ years of nonclinical drug development leadership experience to the company.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics today announced the appointments of Dr. Elliot Ehrich as its President, and Dr. Graeme Smith as its Senior Vice President of Nonclinical Development. Skyhawk builds novel small molecule RNA modifying drug candidates for deployment across a wide range of oncology, neurology and autoimmune diseases.

"I'm delighted that Elliot has taken on this expanded role at Skyhawk,and that Graeme has joined us and assumed such important responsibilities," said Bill Haney, Chief Executive Officer of the company. "Elliot is deeply experienced in every aspect of drug development, from early discovery through the clinic and to FDA approval, and his leadership offers great benefits to both the company and patients. And Graeme's insight and experience as a leader at the forefront of nonclinical development makes him a tremendous addition to the Skyhawk team. They have each demonstrated a deep commitment to patients throughout their impressive careers, and their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to make scientific advances for drugging RNA and execute on our important mission."

Dr. Ehrich previously spent 17 years at Alkermes, leading the development and successful FDA registration of seven new drugs for patients as Executive Vice President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ehrich also worked in clinical pharmacology and clinical research at Merck for seven years. He received a BA in biochemistry from Princeton University and an MD from Columbia University, completed a residency in internal medicine, a fellowship in immunology and rheumatology at Stanford University Medical School, and postdoctoral training in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology.

Dr. Graeme Smith was previously Global Head of Preclinical Safety Assessment, Bioanalysis, and Comparative Medicine at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. At Vertex he led a team of 50+ individuals responsible for the preclinical safety, preclinical and clinical regulated bioanalysis, and animal care and use across Vertex's portfolio. Dr. Smith was a member of the CSO leadership team and a major contributor to the safety assessment of all of Vertex's marketed drugs, and development of many new therapeutic modalities across multiple therapeutic areas. Dr. Smith also worked in toxicology as a Director at BioReliance Corporation. He received at BScH Life Sciences and a PhD in Pharmacology and Toxicology from Queen's University and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology (DABT).

