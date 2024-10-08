SkyFlakes Thrills Over 4,000 Customers in Toronto and Vancouver with Nostalgic Flavors and Bold New Offerings

SkyFlakes' activations became a trip down memory lane for many. "Seeing SkyFlakes again feels like reconnecting with an old friend," shared one Toronto attendee. Visitors relived childhood memories while sampling SkyFlakes' new flavors, including the crowd-favorite Cheddar.

In Vancouver, families eagerly requested extras to take home. SkyFlakes' blend of classic and bold new flavors captivated snack lovers of all ages, reinforcing its timeless appeal.

Building a Buzz on Social Media

The excitement continued online, as attendees shared their experiences, leading to a surge in social media engagement across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, with posts celebrating the brand's fresh take on nostalgia.

Creating Lasting Consumer Connections

SkyFlakes' activations went beyond offering free samples; they built meaningful connections with consumers. Attendees didn't just taste a familiar snack—they created lasting memories.

"We were thrilled by the positive response from over 4,000 customers," said Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes North America Marketing Manager. "Seeing people reconnect with a beloved childhood snack while embracing our new flavors shows SkyFlakes' enduring appeal across generations."

Looking Ahead: Expanding the SkyFlakes Experience

With the success of these activations, SkyFlakes is excited to expand its reach and continue creating memorable experiences for even more customers. The brand aims to balance its classic taste with bold new innovations, offering fans more opportunities to savor its beloved crackers and create lasting memories.

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes are a versatile, delicious snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Known for their light, airy texture and satisfying crunch, SkyFlakes pair perfectly with both sweet and savory toppings, offering endless possibilities for flavor.

About Monde Nissin

For over 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to bringing high-quality food experiences to tables worldwide. Their dedication to delivering great taste is reflected in every product they create.

