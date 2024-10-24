SkyFlakes Creates the Perfect Bite at CNE 2024: New Flavours, Nostalgia, and New Fans

In true SkyFlakes spirit, the introduction of the FIT range delighted a wide variety of snack lovers. These healthy options, including Flaxseed and Oat Fibre, provided new ways for health-conscious attendees to "create their perfect bite."

"I love that I can enjoy a healthy snack without compromising on taste," shared one attendee who was delighted by the Flaxseed flavour. The FIT range quickly became a hit among visitors who appreciated the nutritious twist on their favorite cracker. Flavours like Sweet Butter, Garlic, and Onion also won over many new fans. "I've never tried SkyFlakes before, but the Sweet Butter flavour is now my go-to snack!" said a first-time visitor.

Nostalgia and Connection

For many attendees, SkyFlakes continues to evoke fond memories of home and family. Many returned to the booth, eager to rediscover the classic SkyFlakes tub and explore new flavours, all while reminiscing about the snack that has been a part of their lives for generations.

A Timeless Brand with Endless Possibilities

Whether it's a classic tub that sparks nostalgia or a new FIT cracker tailored to today's health-conscious snackers, SkyFlakes continues to offer something for everyone to create their own perfect snack experience.

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes are a versatile, delicious snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Known for their light, airy texture and satisfying crunch, SkyFlakes pair perfectly with both sweet and savory toppings, offering endless possibilities for flavor.

About Monde M.Y San Corporation

Monde M.Y San Corporation has been committed to bringing high-quality food experiences to tables worldwide. Their dedication to delivering great taste is reflected in every product they create.

