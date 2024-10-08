SkyFlakes Takes 626 Night Market by Storm with Flavor Explosion and Interactive Fun

Beyond the familiar favorites like plain, original, onion & chives, and garlic, SkyFlakes surprised and delighted attendees with other flavors like cheese, flaxseed, oat fiber, chocolate sandwich, and sweet butter sandwich. "I didn't know SkyFlakes had so many options!" exclaimed Olivia, a festival attendee. "The sweet butter ones were amazing!"

A captivating roulette game offered participants the chance to win free SkyFlakes products and merchandise, sparking excitement and encouraging social media sharing. "The roulette game was so much fun!" said John, another attendee. "It was a great way to try new flavors and win some cool SkyFlakes swag."

Additionally, SkyFlakes conducted insightful interviews and gathered valuable feedback, demonstrating their commitment to customer preferences and brand evolution. "The 626 Night Market was a phenomenal platform for SkyFlakes to connect with a diverse audience and showcase the versatility of our brand," said Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). "We were thrilled to see so many people enjoying our classic and innovative flavors, and especially loved the buzz generated by our interactive activities."

Level Up Your Snack Game: Follow SkyFlakes!

#SkyFlakes #SkyFlakesCrackers #626nightmarket

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes are a delectable and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a spectrum of sweet and savory toppings. With SkyFlakes, the possibilities are truly endless!

About Monde Nissin

For over 40 years, Monde Nissin has been driven by a passion for bringing good food to tables around the world. Every product they create reflects their commitment to delivering tasty, high-quality food experiences.

SOURCE Monde Nissin

Media Contact: SkyFlakes North America Team [email protected]