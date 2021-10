SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Drill Program at the Historic Manson Bay Project

Sherman Dahl, SKRR CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with our drill program. The Manson Bay program is moving along as planned and we have been hitting encouraging mineralization in all holes. Our geological team amended the drill plan based on new information from current drilling and has been updating the exploration model daily. New drill holes based on the refined model were also drilled. At this point, all of us are extremely excited with the drill intercepts. We are seeing interval intercepts up to 26.5m wide (MB21001) with significant concentrations of various sulphides. In addition, our research has uncovered the fact that Hudbay was constrained by their property boundary to the South where we have drilled step out holes that have also hit the similar style of mineralization in shear – breccia zones. We eagerly await assay results and plan to update shareholders."

2021 Manson Bay Drill Program

QB Drilling was contracted to conduct a 1,700 m, nine-hole NQ core drill program at the Manson Bay project, and due to drilling success was expanded to twelve holes. The primary focus of the drilling was to test the historic Manson Bay Gold Zone, where historic drilling by Hudbay Minerals (1985) and MinGold Resources (1987 to 1988) outlined a gold-rich zone, with highlights such as historic drill hole MBO-15 that intersected 15.39 grams per tonne gold over 10.03 m including a high-grade interval of 23.13 g/t Au over 6.40 m.

A total of 12 holes were completed in 1684.3m. Ten holes targeted within the outlined historic Manson Bay Gold Zone over approximately 450m of strike, with the aim to confirm and expand upon historic results (Figure 1). All 10 holes intersected sulphide mineralization in multiple stacked sheared and brecciated zones, occasionally graphitic, ranging in width from 0.65m to 26.5m wide. Sulphide mineralization occurs in disseminated and interstitial, to stringers, fracture filling s and occasionally semi-massive to massive blebs. Sulphides generally include 1% to 10% pyrite and pyrrhotite, and occasionally 1% - 2% sphalerite and rarely galena (see Table 1).

Two additional holes (MB210010 and MB210011) tested along strike to the south-west ~300m and 700m respectively of the southern extent of the Manson Bay Gold Zone (Figure 1). Similar in nature to the 10 holes tested within the gold zone, the 2 regional holes intersected multiple shear zones with sulphide mineralization.

Samples from drill core have been split in half sections on site. One-half of the split sample has been sent for multi-element analysis. The other half of the split core will remain on site for reference. Assay results are pending and will be released after they have been received and analyzed.

All widths reported in this news release are measured along the drill core axis and may not represent true thickness.

Assay results from historic holes mentioned in this news release were summarized from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. SKRR cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work at the Manson Bay Project. Assay results from current drilling will be used by SKRR in order to verify the historical work on the Manson Bay Project. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject property.

Ithingo Lake

SKRR is also pleased to announce the completion of the three ground geophysics surveys conducted on its Ithingo Lake project (see news release dated October 7, 2021). These ground geophysics surveys will provide supportive sub-surface interpretation of key geological features that are expected to control the placement and prospective continuation of mineralization including lithological, structural and hydrothermal alteration. Follow-up exploration including additional mapping, structural interpretation and drilling is planned for 2022. The data collected from the surveys will be interpreted and SKRR will provide an update once interpretation is completed.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol, a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the receipt of assays from the Manson Bay Project and the expected outcomes, the 2022 exploration work on the Ithingo Project, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters.

