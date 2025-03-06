SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement and Announces Appointment of Ross McElroy as Special Advisor

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 20, 2025, the Company has closed the second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), consisting of 6,678,227 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$734,605. The aggregate gross proceeds from both the first tranche and the Final Tranche of the Private Placement total CAD$1,335,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of CAD$0.145 until March 6, 2027.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement towards working capital and corporate overhead, exploration and development activities and a reserve for potential asset acquisition investigations and due diligence.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company paid cash finder's fees totaling $50,773 to a certain arm's length brokerage firm on a portion of the Final Tranche. The Shares and any Shares that are issuable upon the exercise of Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 395,273 Units under the Final Tranche. Participation by the insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Appointment of Special Advisor

The Company is pleased to announce that Ross McElroy has agreed to become a special advisor to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. McElroy specializes in the exploration and development phases of projects and sits on various public and private boards. His most recent executive role was as President and CEO of Fission Uranium Corp., where under his leadership as CEO the company was successfully acquired by Paladin Energy at an implied equity valuation of $1.14B.

Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR commented: "We are very pleased that Ross has agreed to become a special advisor to the board of directors and look forward to benefitting from the rich experience in the mining industry that he brings to the Company".

Mr. McElroy is a professional geologist, bringing more than 38 years of mining industry experience both in operation and corporate capacities, involved with major, mid-tier and junior mining and exploration companies. His comprehensive international experience covers the spectrum from grass roots exploration to development to mining operations.

As a serially successful exploration and development geologist, he has been a key member in the discoveries of numerous world-class uranium and gold orebodies, several of which have been advanced to development and producing mining operations. Among the many acknowledgments for his contributions, Ross was awarded the Northern Miner "Mining Person of the Year" (2013), the prestigious PDAC "Bill Dennis Award" (2014), a Finalist in the E&Y "Entrepreneur of the Year" (2014) and the Mining Journal Outstanding Achievement Award winner for "Exploration of the Year".

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

