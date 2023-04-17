Plan commits to "working together" to share the history of the site from multiple perspectives

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and share stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

A new management plan for Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site was tabled in Parliament recently. Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst outlines a long-term vision for the site as well as the following key strategies:

Key Strategy 1: Working Together to Increase Awareness

Key Strategy 2: Working Together to Enhance Visitor Experience

Key Strategy 3: Protecting a Cultural Landscape

The Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site Management Plan includes initiatives aimed at strengthening the connection that cultural groups have to the site, as well as the collaboration among cultural groups, and specifically increasing opportunities to connect with Mi'kmaw culture.

The management plan for Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst was prepared based on input from: Mi'kmaw leadership, communities and individuals on PEI, through L'nuey; the Native Council of PEI; Acadian, French and British cultural stakeholder groups; tourism industry, nature and recreation groups; local municipal council and local residents as well as the wider public. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

The Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst Management Plan is available on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/pe/skmaqn/management/planning/plan-2023. To learn more about Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst, please visit https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/pe/skmaqn.

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and share the stories of Canada from different perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Member of Parliament for Malpeque, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

Heath MacDonald,

Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Prince Edward Island

Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst National Historic Site is located in Rocky Point, Prince Edward Island , across the harbour south of Charlottetown . Thanks to its strategic location at the harbour entrance, the site was a gateway and gathering place for centuries. As its three-part name suggests, it has played an important role in Island history and has distinct significance for Mi'kmaw, Acadian, and British-descendent communities. Here, between 1720 and 1768, events took place which helped shape the future of Prince Edward Island .

, across the harbour south of . Thanks to its strategic location at the harbour entrance, the site was a gateway and gathering place for centuries. As its three-part name suggests, it has played an important role in Island history and has distinct significance for Mi'kmaw, Acadian, and British-descendent communities. Here, between 1720 and 1768, events took place which helped shape the future of . Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst National Historic Site commemorates the first European settlement on Île Saint-Jean (now known as Prince Edward Island ). The site was also important in the building and maintenance of the 18 th century Mi'kmaw-French alliance. After falling to British forces in 1758, it became the site from which French and Acadian settlers were deported from the Island.

). The site was also important in the building and maintenance of the 18 century Mi'kmaw-French alliance. After falling to British forces in 1758, it became the site from which French and Acadian settlers were deported from the Island. The historic grounds of Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst include a trail system, interpretation panels, monuments, historic plaques, a Mi'kmaw wigwam, and the opportunity for visitors to enjoy the many great vantage points of Charlottetown Harbour. Remnants of the earthworks from the British fort are still visible and the visitor reception centre is open in July and August.

