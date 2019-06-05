Skittles® Canada celebrates Pride 2019 by partnering with actor and performer Shangela to host weddings of LGBTQ2+ couples at Skittles® Hall of Rainbows

To build on this celebration, Skittles Canada alongside actor and performer, Shangela , will host four weddings in downtown Toronto on Pride weekend. Best known for being the only three-time contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race and for her role in A Star is Born , Shangela will bring her larger-than-life personality and colourful energy to the proceedings, acting as host and MC for the special day. To learn more about her involvement, tune into Shangela's Instagram feed .

"We believe our world is a better place when it's full of smiles and allows everyone to enjoy their most fundamental human right to happiness," said Jaclyn Sutton, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Mars Wrigley. "The Skittles Hall of Rainbows is our way of showing support for and spreading happiness within the LGBTQ2+ community in Canada and we couldn't think of a better host than Shangela, as someone who supports the community in such a positive way."

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this special day, one that celebrates the love and union of these beautiful couples," said Shangela. "Skittles Hall of Rainbows celebrates joy and happiness for all, and for that, I give one big HALLELOO!"

Hosted in the heart of Toronto's LGBTQ2+ neighbourhood, this will be a private event for the couples and their loved ones. Fans can follow along with some of the proceedings on Shangela's Instagram feed and photos and video from the event will be shared afterward.

There's also a campfire-singing, cannonball-jumping pot of gold at the end of this colourless rainbow. This Pride, Skittles is also showing support for the LGBTQ2+ communities across the country by partnering with three LGBTQ2+ summer camp programs, sending more than 150 Canadian youth to camp, a place where they'll be celebrated for who they are and experience a summer they'll never forget. Skittles will support Camp Rainbow Phoenix in Ontario, British Columbia's CampOUT and the Youth Project in Nova Scotia.

Limited edition Pride Skittles are now available at retailers across Canada, while supplies last. But giving up the rainbow doesn't mean Skittles has lost the great taste you know and love, Pride Skittles are still the real thing.

Stay tuned to skittlespride.ca for more updates on the Skittles Hall of Rainbows and follow along with the Skittles Pride celebrations using the hashtag, #onerainbow.

On August 4th, Skittles is unveiling an interactive installation at the Vancouver Pride Festival in support of the LGBTQ2+ community. The iconic Skittles Pride Obelisk is a sound-activated light tower that illuminates with dynamic colour patterns when festival-goers use their voice to 'unleash the rainbow'.

