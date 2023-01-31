SkipTheDishes pilots 'Do Good Deal' offer to help restaurants eliminate food waste, offering end-of-day discounts

Pilot will begin in Winnipeg and Vancouver, with participating restaurants offering surprise menu items for half price

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes , Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, today announced the launch of its new 'Do Good Deal' offer on the SkipTheDishes network. Piloting at participating restaurants in Winnipeg and Vancouver, this menu add-on allows restaurant owners to offer customers exciting end-of-day discounts on unsold menu items that may have otherwise gone to waste.

As part of SkipTheDishes' commitment to fighting food insecurity and helping to reduce food waste across Canada, the Do Good Deal offer is a new addition to SkipTheDishes' offerings with the potential to have a big impact on the planet. If global food wastage were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world. With over 50,000 restaurants on the SkipTheDishes network in Canada, the organization can play an important role in helping restaurants and customers work together to reduce their carbon footprint.

"Through this launch, we're proud to help our restaurant partners turn perfectly good surplus food into a delicious (and discounted) surprise dish for customers to enjoy," says Steve Puchala, Senior Vice President, Growth & Restaurant Success, SkipTheDishes. "We're excited to see our customers try a Do Good Deal to discover new favourite dishes from local restaurants, while helping to save some money and the planet. In fact, for every order placed, customers will help to prevent an estimated 2.5 kilograms of CO2 emissions going into the environment."

As part of the pilot, restaurants will create surprise menu items made with surplus ingredients curated by the restaurant. These menu items will become available during the last two hours of a participating restaurant's operating day, and will appear within the SkipTheDishes app and website as a Do Good Deal menu item that customers can add to their order. On average, menu items will be discounted by fifty percent or more, allowing customers to enjoy a delicious dish at half the price of a typical entree.

At launch, this offer is available at more than 50 participating restaurants in Winnipeg and Vancouver, with plans for further expansion to additional markets and restaurants.

Through its work with restaurant partners, SkipTheDishes looks forward to furthering its commitment to providing sustainable solutions and enhancing the customer experience.

