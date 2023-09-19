SkipTheDishes launches sustainable packaging pilot in Calgary with local company Earthware

Pilot aims to support Calgary restaurants looking to transition to reusable packaging through a convenient return-for-refund process leveraging Alberta bottle depots

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes , Canada's only homegrown food delivery network, today announced the launch of a reusable packaging pilot program in Calgary to provide local residents with greener alternatives to single-use plastic waste. Partnering with Calgary-based social enterprise Earthware Reusable Inc. , Skip is committed to supporting its network of restaurant partners across Canada to provide customers with a more sustainable takeout experience.

Through the pilot, SkipTheDishes customers in Calgary, Alberta will be able to order from one of the participating restaurants which have transitioned to providing takeout orders in Earthware reusable containers. After enjoying their meal, customers can then return their containers and lids for a refund at one of the 13 central bottle depots across the city of Calgary. This can be done at a time that is convenient for them, and in tandem with a drop-off of other recyclables such as bottles and cans. Earthware then washes, sanitizes and inspects each reusable container prior to redistributing these to all participating restaurants. Customers can find restaurants offering Earthware packaging by clicking on the Earthware banner within the Skip app for a list of all participating restaurants.

"We're thrilled to partner with SkipTheDishes to help deliver a greener future in Calgary and further our mission of stopping 1,000,000 single-use containers from going into landfills by 2025," said John MacInnes, Founder, Earthware. "Leveraging the scale of Skip's extensive delivery network, this partnership will expand our reach to more restaurants that are interested in switching from single-use to reusable packaging and in turn, will ensure that customers have more opportunities to enjoy takeout from their favourite restaurants, without worrying about the waste."

At launch, over 20 local restaurant partners on the Skip network have opted into the pilot program with Earthware, with the opportunity for many more restaurants to join and transition to more sustainable packaging. The Earthware team also looks forward to expanding to neighbouring communities within the next year, including Edmonton, Canmore and Banff.

"With over 50,000 restaurant partners on Skip from coast-to-coast, we know we have a unique opportunity to drive positive, sustainable change within the food delivery industry," said Loraine Nyokong, Head of Local Partnerships, SkipTheDishes. "Through our work with Earthware, we know that Calgarians make over 1.7 million visits to Alberta bottle depots each year to drop off beverage containers for recycling, with an 84 per cent return rate on bottles and cans. Through this pilot partnership, we're excited to see local residents also return their takeout containers as part of these trips, as we all work together to make a difference for our planet."

This trial follows SkipTheDishes' successful pilots in Southern Ontario and Vancouver with local reusable packaging companies, Friendlier and ShareWares, which continue to operate on the Skip network in these markets. By establishing partnerships with innovative start-ups such as Friendlier, ShareWares and now Earthware, Skip is committed to supporting its network of restaurant owners to provide customers with a more sustainable takeout experience from coast-to-coast.

