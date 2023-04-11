SkipTheDishes launches Inflation Cookbook, Canada's first-ever AI-powered tool to provide Canadians with healthier food options for less

Using the power of tech and AI, the Inflation Cookbook tracks the top nutritious food items trending downwards and upwards in price each week to help Canadians keep inflation out of their carts

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes and its rapid grocery and convenience delivery service, Skip Express Lane, today announced the launch of Canada's first-ever Inflation Cookbook, an interactive digital resource designed to help Canadians source affordable, nutritious food and maximize their grocery budgets. The Cookbook is reflective of SkipTheDishes' ongoing commitment to fighting food insecurity in the communities it serves and Skip Express Lane's ongoing mission to conveniently deliver fresh top grocery items and healthy produce to Canadians in 25 minutes or less.

The Inflation Cookbook, presented by Skip Express Lane (CNW Group/SkipTheDishes)

The Inflation Cookbook leverages the power of data and technology to track the top ten food items that are trending downwards and upwards in price each week. Insights are regionally dictated and brand agnostic, providing Canadians across all provinces with an opportunity to find better priced groceries. Using AI and the guidance of both a top nutritionist and chef, the Cookbook also curates seven healthy recipes that consumers can create at home using the best-priced items from that week, making healthy, cost-effective meal planning an accessible and convenient option.

Alongside the launch of the Inflation Cookbook, Skip will also be evolving its long-standing partnership with Food Banks Canada to bring additional support to those facing challenges amidst rising prices, and will be donating all surplus food from its 23 Skip Express Lane fulfillment centres to local food banks across the country. To kick off this expanded partnership, SkipTheDishes will also be donating $100,000 to Food Banks Canada to help advance the organizations' shared mission of ensuring all Canadians have access to nutritious food. This donation will provide 200,000 meals to Canadians in need, in addition to the monthly food donations local food banks will receive from Skip Express Lane locations year-round.

"As a proud Canadian company, we understand the important role we play in creating positive change for our industry, our communities, and our environment," says Steve Puchala, Interim Chief Executive Officer, SkipTheDishes. "In the face of rising food costs in Canada, Skip is committed to continuing to fight food insecurity by expanding our partnership with Food Banks Canada to help provide hunger relief from coast-to-coast. We're also proud to provide the Inflation Cookbook as a meal-planning tool that all Canadians can use to source affordable groceries for less."

"High inflation and the cost-of-living crisis we are all facing makes it difficult for those who rely on food banks but also for food banks forced to continue to keep up with the ever-increasing demand," shared Kirstin Beardsley, CEO, Food Banks Canada. "At this critical time, we're incredibly grateful for our partnership with SkipTheDishes, which will now help more families access the fresh food they need, whether it be through the Inflation Cookbook or the ongoing donations to food banks across Canada from Skip Express Lane."

The Inflation Cookbook, which is accessible through a mobile-friendly web browser, aims to provide Canadians with options that are equal parts healthy and affordable, with many of the 400 items tracked are produce, whole grains, and dairy items, as well as select proteins. Inflation Cookbook users can curate and customize their experience based on their household size and grocery budget, and are offered ingredient substitutions to account for dietary restrictions and maximize savings.

The Inflation Cookbook was developed in partnership with Dentsu Creative Canada. To try out the Inflation Cookbook, Canadians can visit inflationcookbook.com. For all last minute grocery needs, Skip Express Lane can be accessed via the SkipTheDishes mobile app or skipthedishes.com/skip-express-lane .

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

About Dentsu Creative

Part of Dentsu International, Dentsu Creative is a Global Creative Network that transforms brands and businesses through the power of Modern Creativity. Led by 9,000 experts across the globe to work seamlessly together to deliver ideas that Create Culture, Shape Society and Invent the Future.

