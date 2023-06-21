SkipTheDishes Launches Indigenous Bursary Program in Partnership with Indspire

In honour of National Indigenous History Month, Skip will donate $30,000 in financial awards to support Indigenous youth across Canada

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest delivery network, is pleased to announce the creation of The SkipTheDishes Bursary for Indigenous Students – a financial award program developed in partnership with national Indigenous organization Indspire, which invests in the education of Indigenous youth across Canada.

The SkipTheDishes Bursary for Indigenous Students recipients will be selected and awarded by Indspire's Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards program, which is open to Indigenous students across Canada. The program was created to empower and uplift First Nations, Inuit and Métis students interested in pursuing post-secondary education, and will provide financial assistance, resources and mentorship opportunities to help Indigenous youth overcome barriers and achieve their career goals.

"As a proud Canadian brand, Skip is committed to improving diversity and equality in the communities we serve, and creating a more inclusive future for all," said Melanie Fatourous-Richardson, Head of Communications, SkipTheDishes. "Through this program with Indspire, we hope to open more doors and create greater opportunities for Indigenous youth across Canada, while contributing to the empowerment of Indigenous communities."

Through its contributions, SkipTheDishes will support multiple bursary awards worth more than $4,000 per student. The bursary program will be made available to all Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education, including college and university programs, with a focus on education in computer science and information technology related studies. Indigenous Peoples continue to be underrepresented in the technology sector, and this investment to fund Indigenous students in this field will help many to realize their goals.

"The work Indspire does would not be possible without the support of partners like SkipTheDishes," said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. "This investment not only helps us support more Indigenous learners on their educational journeys, but also represents a commitment to reconciliation through education – one which we hope will similarly inspire other organizations."

The call for applications for The SkipTheDishes Bursary for Indigenous Students is open until August 1, 2023. The bursary is available to students from any Indigenous affiliation at an accredited post-secondary institution in Canada.

Applications and detailed eligibility requirements can be found at: www.indspire.ca/programs/students/bursaries-scholarships/

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2020-2021, Indspire provided more than $20 million through 6,245 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

For further information: SkipTheDishes, E: [email protected]