SkipTheDishes announces seasoned executive Paul Burns as new CEO

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, SkipTheDishes, Canada's homegrown delivery network, announced that Paul Burns, most recently the managing director at X (formerly known as Twitter), has been named the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Burns will be succeeding interim CEO Steve Puchala, who stepped into the role earlier this year following former CEO Howard Migdal's appointment to Executive Vice President, North America and CEO of Grubhub, within the Just Eat Takeaway.com network, in April 2023.

"Having witnessed Skip's incredible rise from a Prairies start-up in 2012 to the industry-leading organization it is today, I am honoured to be stepping into the position of CEO and working with a very talented team to create more transformative delivery experiences for Canadians," says Paul Burns, Chief Executive Officer, SkipTheDishes. "This is an ever-evolving and dynamic industry that is only limited by our imaginations. I am excited about what we will create together as we nurture a culture of innovation, compassion and humility, designed to attract and retain world class talent."

Burns comes to Skip with an impressive track record, bringing over two decades of experience with a unique background in technology, ranging from start-ups to established organizations including X, Huge, Shaw Communications and Canwest, among others. Across both his most recent roles, Paul's leadership and strategic vision, coupled with his deep understanding of how to grow and scale operations, allowed him to build-out local technology and products that have been adopted and recognized globally by some of the world's most ambitious tech brands.





With Burns' transition to CEO, Interim CEO Steve Puchala will be retiring at the end of the year. During his tenure as interim CEO, Puchala played a pivotal role within the organization, focusing largely on expanding Skip's offerings beyond food delivery services to extend into everyday convenience where future growth opportunities lie across new verticals, including flowers, pet supplies and alcohol.

"Steve's tenure as Interim CEO has been hallmarked by an emphasis on innovation, exploring and delivering new ways to show up for Skip's loyal customer base," says Howard Migdal, Executive Vice President, North America and CEO, Grubhub. "He has helped set the stage for the next phase of Skip's growth under the impressive leadership of Paul Burns, who brings to the table an ambition to continue to trailblaze and take Skip to new heights as both a Canadian and global organization."

As CEO, Burns' priority will be to continue building on Skip's Canadian innovation success story and to create a strategic roadmap that further cements the organization as a trailblazer within the industry to reach new heights.

About SkipTheDishes: SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

