SkipTheDishes Announces National Rollout of Skip Express Lane

Skip Express Lane stores are now active on the network with locations in Winnipeg, London, ON and Downtown Toronto, with Edmonton and Calgary locations opening next week. This national expansion follows the successful launch of Skip Express Lane stores in Winnipeg and London in July and August 2021, and will focus on increasing the availability of household products for customers.

Typical convenience options on the Skip network have around 400 items—Skip Express Lanes will feature an extensive menu of over 1,500 items, including baby products, personal care items and everyday essentials at grocery store prices, along with exclusive products from Skip restaurant partners and local businesses.

At scale, Skip Express Lane is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs across the country, bringing snacks, household goods, groceries and fresh produce to millions of customers. Skip also works directly with local vendors and companies in each Skip Express Lane location to bring curated local products and hometown favourites to the network, making it easier than ever for customers to shop locally and support their neighbourhoods and communities.

"We're thrilled for Skip Express Lane to bring even more value to our customers across Canada, helping Skip to become an indispensable part of the lives of Canadians with an entirely new delivery service," says Kevin Edwards, CEO of SkipTheDishes. "To us, Skip Express Lane is not just a convenient option for Canadians, but it's another way we are working hard to support local businesses through the pandemic and beyond."

Consumer demand for convenience and grocery options are now higher than ever, with a 900% increase in demand year-over-year. In Winnipeg alone, over 70% of customers who have ordered from Skip Express Lane have returned to place another order.

"Skip Express lane fills an important gap in the market. Canadians will now be able to get everyday essentials and grocery items delivered to your door in 25 minutes or less," said Howard Migdal, Chief Operating Officer of SkipTheDishes. "Even during peak demand when we're processing several orders a minute, orders are packed and out the door in under 10 minutes for delivery."

Skip Express Lane opened its first fulfillment centre in Skip's hometown of Winnipeg on July 29th, 2021. Each fulfillment centre will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. with delivery fees starting at $1.99, or free delivery for purchases over $25.

About SkipTheDishes: SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

