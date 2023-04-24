SkipTheDishes and Tinx join forces to bring a little something extra to launch Chipotle on Canada's largest delivery network

Skip is celebrating the network launch of Chipotle in Ontario and BC, with the Tinx Bowl available exclusively on SkipTheDishes - created by certified Chipotle superfan Tinx!

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest food delivery network, is excited to announce the launch of their newest restaurant partner, Chipotle (NYSE: CMG), now available for pick up or delivery through the Skip app or website in Ontario and British Columbia. And for this exciting launch - guac won't be the only thing that's a little extra!

To ring in the launch of Chipotle on its platform, Skip is celebrating with celebrity creator and Chipotle superfan, Christina Najjar aka Tinx , by making her signature Tinx Bowl available on the network for a limited time from April 28th until April 30th! Adding a little something extra to the celebration, consumers will also enjoy a $0 delivery fee* starting April 27th until May 10th on all Chipotle orders on SkipTheDishes over $25.

"I can't wait for my Canadian fam to try the Tinx Bowl, now available for the first time ever in Canada! As someone who prides themself on food and restaurant recs, I hope you love this bowl as much as I do," says Tinx. "When it comes to food, there's nothing quite like the convenience of having your favorites delivered, so I couldn't think of a better pairing than SkipTheDishes and Chipotle!"

Canadian consumers will have the exclusive opportunity to try the Tinx Bowl this coming weekend, which is an homage to her signature Chipotle order - a bowl with chicken, extra fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce, and a side of guac.

"SkipTheDishes gives our guests in British Columbia and Ontario more access to our real food than ever before," said Anat Davidzon, Managing Director of Chipotle Canada. "For Canadians who aren't familiar with our real ingredients prepared fresh by our teams every day, the Tinx Bowl is a perfect introduction to Chipotle."

"Our commitment to our restaurant partners goes far beyond our platform, as we continue on our mission to cultivate strong relationships with our over 47,000 partners across Canada. Much like Chipotle and Tinx , we're always looking for ways to provide Canadians with the best value and widest variety of restaurant offerings. As a proud Canadian brand, we're excited to have Chipotle join the network and offer Canadians the full Tinx experience for the first time this weekend!" said Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Head of Communications at SkipTheDishes.

Don't risk FOMO by missing out on this limited time offer. Head over to the Skip app or website to place your Chipotle order, and get a taste of the exclusive Tinx Bowl for a limited time!

*Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well. Available April 27 through May 10, 2023 only, within Chipotle and SkipTheDishes delivery areas from participating Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $25, maximum order $200, each excluding taxes and fees. Deliveries and redemption are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements.



About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 3,200 restaurants as of December 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. The company currently has 33 locations in Canada. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.CA .

About Tinx

Christina Najjar, popularly known as Tinx, is a digital creator, podcast host and author. Tinx's wit and candor have established her as a resounding voice for women, with her uniquely engaging and empathetic approach to content resonating with millions. From her satirical "Rich Mom" content and takes on pop culture, to her theories on sex, dating and relationships, and her honest reviews and recommendations of everything from food and restaurants to beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, Tinx possesses an effortless ability to capture the cultural zeitgeist. Tinx has developed a devoted fanbase of those who come for her expert advice, often given with her famous mini mic in hand, and to have a great laugh at the same time. In 2022, Tinx launched her podcast and live call-in radio show with SiriusXM, It's Me Tinx, sharing everything her followers have come to know and love about her content while offering an intimate glimpse into her life. In May 2023, Tinx will release her first book, The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself, a guide to a new way of thinking about life, love, happiness, and friendships. Tinx's undeniable impact on social media earned her the distinction as one of Forbes' Top Creators 2022.

