SkipTheDepot Supports Food Banks with Alberta-Wide Christmas Food Drive

SkipTheDepot will provide free home collections for food donations, bottle & can donations, and clothing donations to Alberta food banks.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDepot , the Alberta-based app for bottle and can recycling, announces its annual Christmas Food Drive to support Calgary , Edmonton , and Lethbridge food banks.

In the face of a challenging economic climate, this Christmas poses unique difficulties for many Albertans. According to the Food Banks Canada Hunger Count report , Alberta's food banks experienced a 73% surge in demand from 2019 to 2022, with 44.9% of Canada's food bank users being Albertans. As the need for support grows, SkipTheDepot urges Albertans to make a difference this holiday season.

"SkipTheDepot has been a long-time supporter of Food Banks, and this year's food drive shows that continued support." Said Mac Nicol Executive Director of the Lethbridge Food Bank, "Food drives like these are the backbone of our operation and allow us to make sure that those in our community have what they need."

Your Food Bank's Wish List

Fill a box or bag with these items and put it out with your bottles and cans on the day of your pickup. To ensure that your donation makes an impact, your food bank made a list of items they need this season.

Calgary Food Bank : Cereal, canned meat, canned veggies, canned beans, baby formula, and pasta sauce (no jars).

: Cereal, canned meat, canned veggies, canned beans, baby formula, and pasta sauce (no jars). Edmonton Food Bank : Beans without pork, canned meat/fish, baby formula, diapers, peanut butter (500g), soup, canned fruit/veggies, pasta/pasta sauce, and hot/cold cereal.

: Beans without pork, canned meat/fish, baby formula, diapers, peanut butter (500g), soup, canned fruit/veggies, pasta/pasta sauce, and hot/cold cereal. Lethbridge Food Bank : Pasta and Pasta Sauce, Beans, Kraft Dinner, Canned Meat, Canned Soup, Cereal, Noodles, Meal in a Can (Stew), Peanut Butter, Gluten-Free Food Items, Dry Soup, Condiments, Canned Fruit.

SkipTheDepot is collecting food donations until January 1, 2024.

Promo Codes

Select one of the food banks listed below and enter the promo code when you book a pickup to donate 100% of the value of your bottles, clothing, and electronics.

The holiday season is a time for generosity, and SkipTheDepot encourages everyone to participate. For every $1 donated to the food bank, they can distribute over $3 worth of non-perishable food items, ensuring that even small contributions have a significant impact.

"Part of our mission is to make donating as easy as possible, and this time of year, that includes food as well," said James Trask, CEO of SkipTheDepot. "Putting food donations out with bottles for pickup is a small, simple way to make a big impact."

Your participation in SkipTheDepot's Christmas Food Drive can profoundly impact those in need. Schedule a pickup, pack your donations, and let's drive change in our communities.

About SkipTheDepot

SkipTheDepot, an Alberta-based tech company, offers an 'Uber '-like bottle service and can recycling. With over 85,000+ customers across Alberta , SkipTheDepot simplifies recycling, allowing users to schedule home pickups, with refunds deposited via e-Transfer or donated to a non-profit of their choosing. With over 2,000+ non-profit partners and over $2,000,000+ donated to charity, SkipTheDepot is the leading platform for bottle and can donations.

For further information: Media Contact: SkipTheDepot, Ariana Vandervaate, Marketing and Operations, E: [email protected], P: 403-476-3677