Support Jasper Wildfire Relief Efforts - Alberta Wide Bottle Drive

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have swept through the community of Jasper, SkipTheDepot , an Alberta-based app for bottle and can recycling, is stepping up to support relief efforts. Partnering with the Canadian Red Cross and Parachutes for Pets , SkipTheDepot is making it easy for everyone to contribute to the recovery by donating bottles and cans.

Starting August 2nd, customers can book a recycling pickup in the app and donate their proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross and Parachutes for Pets with these links:

To amplify the impact, SkipTheDepot is offering 100% refund promo codes to ensure that the full value of each bottle pickup goes to wildfire relief efforts.

Canadian Red Cross : 2024WILDFIRE

Parachutes for Pets : JASPER2024

To date, SkipTheDepot customers have donated over $2.5 million to over 2,000 charities , nonprofits , and schools , showcasing the profound impact bottle donations can have on the community.

SkipTheDepot is an 'Uber'-like service for taking your bottles & cans to the bottle depot. Simply download the app, book a pickup, and leave your cans outside. Once collected and counted, your deposit refunds are sent via e-Transfer, or donated to a non-profit of your choosing.

SkipTheDepot currently services over 100,000 customers in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, Cochrane, Airdrie, Banff, Canmore, Bragg Creek, Okotoks, Chestermere, St. Albert, Leduc, and Stony Plain.

