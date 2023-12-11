SkipTheDepot Launches Alberta-Wide Christmas Bottle Drive for The Mustard Seed

SkipTheDepot provides a 100% refund for all bottle, electronic, and clothing donations made to The Mustard Seed.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDepot , the Alberta-based app for bottle and can recycling, announces its collaboration with The Mustard Seed to support the less fortunate over the holidays.

In the face of a challenging economic climate, this Christmas poses unique difficulties for many Albertans. The ripple effects of rising debt, escalating inflation, and an increased cost of living are acutely felt, compounding the struggles faced by people in need and those who can donate to help out.

Recognizing these financial constraints, SkipTheDepot acknowledges the shifting dynamics of charitable giving and understands that traditional cash donations may not be feasible for everyone. Non-cash donations like donating the value of bottles and cans provides an alternative way to give back.

"Daily, we are seeing an increase in the numbers of those accessing our services. Your donation will allow us to provide support and safe places for those in need this winter," said Laura Giesbrecht, Senior Director of Food Services at The Mustard Seed

To encourage people to support The Mustard Seed's mission of alleviating homelessness and poverty across the province, donors can use the following promo codes to donate 100% of the value of their bottles , electronics , and clothing :

The Mustard Seed Calgary - Promo Code: XMASYYC2023

The Mustard Seed Edmonton - Promo Code: XMASYEG2023

The Mustard Seed Red Deer - Promo Code: XMASYQF2023

"We know folks in this province really pull together in times of need," said James Trask, CEO of SkipTheDepot. "If you provide a way for people to give back without having to dip into the household budget, participation goes through the roof."

Going Beyond Bottles

SkipTheDepot customers can also contribute to The Mustard Seed's " 12 Days of Giving " by leaving any of the following items out with their pickup:

Men's and Women's New Underwear

Mylar Blankets

Thermal Socks

Travel-Size Items – Shampoo, Conditioner, Toothpaste/Toothbrush/Floss, Deodorant, Feminine Hygiene Products, Tissues, Lip Balm, Hairbrush/Comb

Winter Gear – Winter Jacket, Gloves, Winter Boots , Scarves, Snow Pants, Toques

– Winter Jacket, Gloves, , Scarves, Snow Pants, Toques Pants

Backpacks (dark colors preferred)

$5 - $10 Tim Hortons or McDonald's Gift Cards

- or McDonald's Gift Cards Hoodies or Sweaters

Travel Mug

Long Underwear

Transit Tickets

Label these items "Mustard Seed - 12 Days of Giving," and they will be collected with your bottle and can donations until December 26th.

Christmas is a special time for everyone, and by donating to The Mustard Seed through SkipTheDepot, you offer hope, warmth, and sustenance to those who need it most. Every $5.38 donated provides a meal and other resources for someone in need. Book your pickup with SkipTheDepot today and make a difference!

About SkipTheDepot

SkipTheDepot, an Alberta-based tech company, offers an 'Uber'-like service for bottle and can recycling. With over 86,000 customers across Alberta , SkipTheDepot simplifies recycling, allowing users to schedule home pickups, with refunds deposited via e-Transfer or donated to a non-profit of their choosing. With over 2,000 non-profit partners and over 2 million donated to charity, SkipTheDepot is the leading platform for bottle and can donations.

About The Mustard Seed

Over 35 years, The Mustard Seed has provided vital programs and services to alleviate homelessness and poverty across the province. In 2022 alone, The Mustard Seed provided over 550,500 meals, housed over 454 people, and offered health and wellness services to over 60,000 individuals.

