Skip the Traffic: New Direct FlixBus Service Connects Union Station to Wasaga Beach

Town launches "Take Me to The Beach" campaign to promote car-free travel to Ontario's top beach destination

WASAGA BEACH, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Getting to Wasaga Beach just got easier. The Town of Wasaga Beach and FlixBus, North America's fastest-growing intercity bus service, have partnered to launch a new direct bus service connecting Toronto's Union Station to Wasaga Beach. Branded locally as the Wasaga Beach Line, the new service offers residents and visitors a convenient, affordable alternative to driving and expands access to one of Ontario's most visited summer destinations.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the community, delivering the most frequent intercity bus service in Wasaga Beach's history and creating new opportunities for residents and visitors to travel to and from the community without a car.

The new route is accompanied by "Take Me to The Beach," a summer-long tourism marketing campaign designed to showcase Wasaga Beach as a transit-accessible destination and encourage visitors to leave the car at home.

Together, the launch of the new service and marketing campaign represent a major step forward in the Town's efforts to improve regional connectivity, support sustainable tourism, and position Wasaga Beach as a more accessible year-round destination.

"Wasaga Beach is one of Ontario's most beloved summer destinations, and we're excited to make it more accessible than ever," said Mayor Brian Smith. "Whether you're planning a day trip, a weekend getaway, or a visit to one of our many festivals and events, travellers can now step aboard at Union Station and arrive right here at the world's longest freshwater beach."

Launching this June, the Take Me to The Beach campaign will feature digital advertising, social media content, travel itineraries, influencer storytelling, blog content, and destination-focused features highlighting how visitors can enjoy a car-free beach day or weekend in Wasaga Beach.

"Travellers are increasingly looking for affordable, convenient ways to reach popular destinations without the expense and hassle of driving, especially during the busy summer season," said Karina Frayter, head of communications at Flix North America. "As demand for intercity bus travel continues to grow, services like the Wasaga Beach Line make day trips and weekend getaways more accessible, giving more people the opportunity to experience one of Ontario's most iconic summer destinations. We're grateful to the Town of Wasaga Beach for its partnership and commitment to expanding transportation options for residents and visitors."

The launch of the new service comes as Wasaga Beach prepares for one of its biggest summer seasons yet, featuring more than 80 live music performances, the new Wasaga BeachLife Festival and Midway, expanded waterfront celebrations, Canada Day Symphony Fireworks, Memories of Summer, the Stonebridge Wasaga Beach Blues Festival, and other signature events along the world's longest freshwater beach.

An official launch event and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new service will take place on June 9, featuring Town officials and FlixBus representatives.

The Wasaga Beach Line is expected to operate seven days a week. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked at flixbus.ca or through the FlixBus app.

For route details and travel information, visit flixbus.ca.

To explore the Town of Wasaga Beach's complete 2026 summer festivals and events lineup, visit wasagabeach.com/events.

Quick Facts

Each year, the Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes upwards of 2 million visitors to its iconic Ontario beachfront community, drawn by local businesses, live music festivals and events, and 14 km of sandy beach -- the longest freshwater beach in the world.

Wasaga Beach's 2026 summer lineup includes more than 80 live music performances, the new Wasaga BeachLife Festival and Midway, Canada Day Symphony Fireworks, and signature events across the destination.

Wasaga Beach continues to be recognized by leading travel publications and organizations--including Lonely Planet, Narcity Canada, and Destination Canada--as one of Canada's top beach destinations.

About Wasaga Beach

For more than one hundred years, Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic summer playground -- a place where generations of visitors have gathered to experience the beach and boardwalk atmosphere, live entertainment and unforgettable summers along the world's longest freshwater beach and Georgian Bay.

Today, through Destination Wasaga, the Town continues to invest in festivals and events, recreation, tourism and waterfront experiences that strengthen the community and support its future as a globally recognized four-season destination.

About Flix North America Inc.

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across four continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options to more than 1,800 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone.

Media contact:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach