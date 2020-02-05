Skip The Chocolates This Valentine's Day, Red Lobster® Creates Heart-Shaped Signature Biscuits Gift Boxes To Give To Your Sweetheart

Don't be cliché with flowers or chocolates this Valentine's Day! Starting February 10, give your "cheddar bae" the gift of everyone's favourite indulgence by ordering a half-dozen Red Lobster Signature Biscuits To Go from RedLobster.ca . The custom, heart-shaped gift boxes will be available as an add-on to any Red Lobster Signature Biscuits To Go order for an additional $1, while supplies last.

"Whether it's a savoury surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Red Lobster Signature Biscuits are the way to everyone's heart this Valentine's Day," said Salli Setta, President & Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster. "Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it's easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone 'You're my lobster.'"

Order Red Lobster To Go for pickup from RedLobster.ca to enjoy freshly prepared seafood from the comfort of home. For those looking to dine out for Valentine's Day, guests can spend less time waiting and more time with loved ones by Joining the Wait List on RedLobster.ca or in the My Red Lobster Rewards app. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

