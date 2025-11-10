Red Lobster Drops New Flavours into Fan-Favourite Seafood Boil Lineup, Plus New Entrées and Festive Cocktails

"Lobster Nation, we're turning up the flavour once again with all new seafood boil options that deliver big on taste," said Damola Adamolekun, Chief Executive Officer at Red Lobster. "These new flavour additions reflect our commitment to bringing guests exciting, craveable dishes and giving them even more reasons to come together and celebrate around the table this season."

Guests can also enjoy two delicious new entrées, proving that you don't have to compromise great taste and your budget.

Shrimp & Sausage Jambalaya , a shrimp and Cajun sausage dish served over rice in a zesty tomato-based sauce with bell peppers, onions and celery.

a shrimp and Cajun sausage dish served over rice in a zesty tomato-based sauce with bell peppers, onions and celery. Garlic Shrimp Linguini , tossed in Red Lobster's signature garlic sauce with fresh tomatoes and toasted panko breadcrumbs.

Red Lobster is also introducing a limited-time lineup of winter-inspired seasonal sips that guests can toast to.

Under the Mistletoe , Canadian Club Whisky®, cranberry juice, and blackberry, garnished with rosemary.

, Canadian Club Whisky®, cranberry juice, and blackberry, garnished with rosemary. Sugar Cookie Delight , Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bumbu Crème, and Amaretto, rimmed with holiday sugar sprinkles.

, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bumbu Crème, and Amaretto, rimmed with holiday sugar sprinkles. Snow Globe Sangria, St-Germain Elderflower, Jackson-Triggs Pinot Grigio, white cranberry juice, sparkling gold shimmer and Sprite®, garnished with cranberries.

To explore the full menu and locate a restaurant, please visit www.redlobster.ca

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company. With a decades-long heritage, we are focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.ca or follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram , Threads and TikTok .

