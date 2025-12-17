Red Lobster Invites Canadians to Celebrate the Holidays - Open on Christmas and New Year's

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- This holiday season, Red Lobster is bringing joy to seafood lovers across Canada by staying open for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Guests are invited to indulge in festive flavours and create memorable moments with family and friends.

Mariner’s Boil with NEW Lemon Pepper and the Ultimate Feast®. Toast to the season with our NEW limited-time festive sips!

Celebrate Christmas with Red Lobster

All Canadian locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on December 24 and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 25. Try one of the three NEW crave-worthy seafood boil flavours: Lemon Pepper, a bright zesty kick, OLD BAY® & Butter Sauce, a savoury twist on a classic and RL Signature Sauce, a bold blend of all flavours alongside beloved classics like the Ultimate Feast®.

Ring in the New Year in Style

Make Red Lobster part of your New Year festivities on December 31 and January 1 with our group dining menus, starting at just $35 per person. For every group's shell-ebration, we're serving bold seafood, including our NEW Seafood Boils Bash Menu* and zero kitchen duty for you. Perfect for parties of 12 or more, these multi-course menus are designed to make your celebration unforgettable. View the menus online and call your local Red Lobster to book your group event today.

Festive Drinks to Toast the Season

Raise a glass with seasonal sips like the fan-favourite Snowglobe Sangria, back for a limited time, or try the Sugar Cookie Delight and Under the Mistletoe perfect pairings for any holiday feast.

Reserve Your Spot Today

From lobster and crab to other seafood favourites, Red Lobster has a dish for every craving served with our signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits®, complimentary with every meal. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Red Lobster. Visit RedLobster.ca to book your table today. For group dining or parties larger than 10, visit our website and call your nearest location.

*Advance reservations required.

