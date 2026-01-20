Shell-ebrate the Return of Red Lobster's Iconic Lobsterfest with Craveable New Dishes and Drinks

"Lobsterfest is the event our guests look forward to and return for each year," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster. "It's our annual celebration that brings together our most iconic fan-favourite dishes alongside new lobster creations – all on one menu. Lobsterfest represents the best of what Red Lobster does: great seafood, great value, and a reason to come back and enjoy it again."

This year's menu focuses on flavour, innovation and indulgence across lobster dishes and cocktails.

Lobsterfest Dishes Lineup

NEW Create Your Own Lobster Lover's Dream: Mix and match two or three lobster selections to create the Lobsterfest plate of your dreams, including:

NEW Lobster Pasta au Gratin: Maritime lobster with cavatappi pasta in a creamy lobster cheese sauce, topped with Montrey Jack cheese and baked until golden brown. NEW Crispy Dragon Teriyaki Lobster: Crispy Maritime Lobster Tail tossed in a sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce. Perennial Favorites – Choose from Maritime Lobster Tail, Rock Lobster Tail or Lobster & Shrimp Linguini

NEW Lobsterfest Duo: Two "LobsterChops" – grilled, split Maritime lobster tail wrapped around fresh sea scallops – paired with a roasted Maritime tail and served with one side. If it sounds familiar, it's because it's a classic returning after 18 years!

NEW Lobsterfest Boil: A lobster-forward twist on the viral seafood boil: Maritime lobster tails, a dozen shrimp, corn, and red potatoes, served tableside in a steaming shake-and-serve bag with your choice of flavour and spice level.

A lobster-forward twist on the viral seafood boil: Maritime lobster tails, a dozen shrimp, corn, and red potatoes, served tableside in a steaming shake-and-serve bag with your choice of flavour and spice level. And more delicious creations like our Lobster & Shrimp Flatbread, Lobster Queso, the Grilled Lobster, Shrimp & Salmon dish pairing, Lobster & Shrimp Linguini, Surf & Turf, or Live Martime Lobster!

Celebratory NEW Cocktails

The Lobstar : A triple-citrus margarita shaken with Hennessy VS and Grand Marnier, served with a custom, take-home Red Lobster claw shaker.

: A triple-citrus margarita shaken with Hennessy VS and Grand Marnier, served with a custom, take-home Red Lobster claw shaker. Shoreline Spritz : A refreshing spritz with Absolut Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower, fresh citrus and mint, topped with [yellowtail]® Bubbles.

: A refreshing spritz with Absolut Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower, fresh citrus and mint, topped with [yellowtail]® Bubbles. Dockside Sipper: Cuervo Especial Silver shaken with fresh lime, honey and grenadine.

Lobsterfest is available for a limited time at participating Red Lobster locations nationwide. To explore the full menu and locate a restaurant, please visit www.redlobster.ca.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company. With a decades-long heritage, we are focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.ca or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

