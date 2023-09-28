Skip Serves Up Refreshed Rewards Program, Offering $0 Delivery, Delicious Discounts, and Customized Offers for Canadians Across the Country

Skip Rewards gives customers the chance to earn more points than ever before, with customized offers when ordering from the places they love most!

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's only homegrown food delivery network is offering customers $0 delivery. Yes, you heard that right! Skip is serving up a refreshed Rewards program centered around delivering greater value to Canadians nationwide. The new program makes it easier than ever to earn thousands of points every month when ordering from Skip, plus $0 delivery for every customer who orders two times or more each month.

With a focus on helping customers accumulate greater savings, Skip Rewards is a first-of-its-kind rewards program with no sign ups or monthly fees, and absolutely no additional costs. This enhanced rewards offering shifts away from a point-per-dollar program, instead giving customers even more ways to collect 10,000 or more points each month when ordering from the places they love most. Skip Rewards points are redeemable for discounts on future orders at any of the over 50,000 restaurants and retailers on the Skip network.

"As a proud Canadian brand, we're thrilled to be rewarding our loyal customers with even greater value on Skip," says Steve Puchala, Interim CEO, SkipTheDishes. "We're pleased to offer our customers that order two times each month, $0 delivery, without any sign ups or additional costs! With Skip Rewards, it's even easier for customers to accumulate great savings to make their dollars go even further."

Customers will have access to made-for-you offers and challenges, which will fast-track their way towards earning more points when ordering from the places they love most on Skip. That's right…whether it's two-for-one subs, or bonus points for a cheese pizza, whatever your go-to order is, there are awesome savings to be had!

In addition to made-for-you offers, customers who currently order from Skip two or more times each month will automatically unlock Gold Status, giving them:

For customers who have yet to earn Gold Status, all they have to do is order two or more times before the end of each month, which will give them automatic access to the pass for the following month, with the offer valid to the end of December - it's that easy.

And, as always, Skip Rewards is open to all Canadians coast to coast with no sign ups or monthly fees, and absolutely no additional costs.

