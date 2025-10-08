Skip Launches New Brand Campaign with Homegrown Talent, Seth Rogen

Canada's Homegrown Delivery Network Showcases its Expanded Retail Lineup, Everyday Convenience and Healthy Dose of Humour - all with a Comedic Twist from Seth.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is taking its brand promise, Skip to the Good Part, to a whole new level with a new ad spot starring Canadian comedic treasure, Seth Rogen. Celebrating Skip's recently expanded retail and convenience offerings, restaurant favourites, and Canadian culture, the campaign delivers on Skip's commitment to bringing whatever Canadians crave, or need, right to their doorstep while also honouring the brand's homegrown DNA.

Following last year's brand relaunch to simply "Skip" and the launch of its new platform, "Skip to the Good Part," the company has continued to expand well beyond restaurant delivery, adding additional retail partners across categories like pharmacy, pet, beauty, and everyday essentials. This latest evolution builds on that momentum, reinforcing Skip's Canada-first promise by partnering with homegrown talent to connect even more deeply with Canadians.

Rolling out across Canada as of today, the new ad spot, directed by Seth's longtime creative collaborator and fellow Canadian, Evan Goldberg, follows Seth in multiple movie brainstorming sessions that are hilariously interrupted when they realize the plot doesn't make sense - because Skip already has the solution - from takeout favourites to drugstore essentials. The campaign cleverly highlights Skip's wide range of offerings, doubling down on its promise to help Canadians 'Skip it' and get what they need, conveniently delivered to their doors. Seth not only starred in the new ad spot, but played a key role in the creative development and storyboarding of this concept.

"Evan and I always have a lot of fun being a part of a campaign that allows us to run with an idea. It's an added bonus when we can create moments that feel relatable and unmistakably Canadian" says Seth Rogen.

Seth knows that the variety of local flavours and cuisines is part of what makes Canada so special, and as part of the campaign, he shares some of his favourite Canadian snacks and delicacies, which include poutine, ketchup chips, and donair, all just a tap away with Skip.

"No one captures Canadian spirit and humour quite like Seth Rogen", said Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing, Skip. "His love for food, Canadian culture and his ability to find comedy in everyday moments makes him the perfect collaborator to help tell this story in the most impactful way, as we enter an exciting new chapter for Skip."

Debuting nationally today across TV, digital, and social, the campaign marks a new chapter in Skip's brand journey, championing Canadian culture, humour, and convenience in a way only Skip can deliver. The full long-form ad spot can be viewed HERE , with 30s and 15s spots also rolling out across TV and Paid Media from today.

Canadians can get their local favourites delivered right to their doorstep with Skip - and in celebration of this campaign launch, Skip will be offering 50% off today only, with $15 off orders of $30 or more. Follow along on Instagram at @skip_canada for terms and conditions, and to catch the code when it drops, so you can Skip straight to the good part!

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom .

